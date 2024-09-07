Do you love curd? If so, we're sure you've tried incorporating it into your dishes, haven't you? Whether it's a bowl of curd rice, dahi bhallas, or chaat, curd has found its way into many popular dishes. But have you ever tried curd with idlis? Yes, you heard that right! You'll be surprised to know that the combination of curd and idlis works like magic, and these delicious curd idlis are proof. Once you make them at home, you'll wonder why you never tried this combination before. And who knows, you might just forget other classic curd-based dishes. The recipe for these curd idlis was shared by the Instagram page @chieffoodieofficer. Without further delay, let's dive straight into the recipe.

Photo Credit: Getty

What Makes Curd Idli So Unique?

Also known as thayir idli, curd idlis are a staple in South Indian households. You can make the idlis from scratch or even use leftover idlis to make this dish. They are topped with refreshing curd infused with a spicy tadka, making them truly one-of-a-kind. Plus, they are incredibly easy to prepare and will be ready in just 5 minutes. Idli lovers, don't miss trying these delicious idlis!

Is Curd Idli Good For Health?

Absolutely! Idlis are healthy on their own, and when paired with curd, their nutritional value gets a boost. Curd idlis are low in calories, light on the stomach, and make for a perfect evening snack. Additionally, they are high in protein, so they can also be a part of your weight-loss diet.

How To Make Curd Idli At Home | Curd Idli Recipe

To make these delicious idlis, all you need are leftover idlis and five minutes of your time. Start by adding salt and sugar to a bowl of curd. Mix well and set aside. Next, prepare the tempering by heating oil in a pan over low-medium heat. Add mustard seeds, urad dal, dried red chillies, curry leaves, and a pinch of hing. Cook for a few minutes, then pour the tadka into the curd bowl and mix well. Now, arrange the idlis on a plate and top them with the prepared dahi tadka. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and a sprinkle of jeera powder and red chilli powder. Chill in the refrigerator for a while before serving.

Looks delicious, doesn't it? Try making these mouth-watering idlis at home and share your experience with us in the comments section below.