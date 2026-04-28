Leftover rice is something you can always find in your refrigerator. And honestly, more often than not, it ends up being reheated for the next meal, but with a little creativity, it can turn into something far more exciting. Soft, homemade tortillas made from cooked rice are one of those simple kitchen ideas that feel both practical and impressive. They are quick to prepare, require only a few pantry staples, and can be filled with almost anything you like. Whether you want a quick lunch, an easy snack, or a fuss-free dinner idea, these rice tortillas are worth trying at home. Let's find out how you can make them at home.





Also Read: Kurkuri Bhindi Chaat Recipe: How To Make This Crispy Indian Snack At Home

What Makes Leftover Rice Tortillas So Special?

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These leftover rice tortillas are a clever way to turn plain cooked rice into something completely different. Instead of using flour-heavy dough, the rice itself becomes the star ingredient, creating a soft base that can be shaped, cooked, and filled easily.





They are light, satisfying, and perfect for days when you want something quick without spending too much time in the kitchen. Since they can be paired with vegetables, paneer, chicken, or dips, they work for both everyday meals and snack cravings.

Leftover Rice Tortilla Recipe | How To Make Tortillas With Leftover Rice

Ingredients Required

2 cups cooked leftover rice

2–3 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon oil

Salt to taste

Parchment paper

Butter or oil for pan-frying

Steps To Make Leftover Rice Tortillas

1. Blend The Rice

Add the leftover cooked rice to a blender along with water, oil, and salt. Blend everything until the mixture becomes smooth, soft, and slightly sticky. It should be thick enough to shape and not too runny.

2. Shape Small Portions

Transfer the mixture to a bowl and take small portions from it. Roll them gently into small balls using your hands. This makes it easier to flatten them evenly.

3. Flatten Between Parchment Paper

Place one rice ball between two sheets of parchment paper. Press it down gently using your hands or a flat plate until it forms a thin, round tortilla-like shape.

4. Pan-Fry Until Cooked

Heat a flat pan or tawa on medium flame. Carefully place the flattened tortilla on the pan and cook for a minute or two on each side until lightly golden and firm enough to hold shape.

5. Fill And Fold

Once done, remove from the pan and add your favourite filling—paneer, sautéed vegetables, chicken, beans, or even eggs. Fold it like a taco or wrap and serve warm.

Common Mistakes To Avoid

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Do not add too much water while blending, or the mixture will become too thin to shape.

Avoid skipping parchment paper, as the rice mixture can stick and break easily.

Do not cook on high heat, as the outside may brown too quickly while the inside stays soft.

Make sure the tortillas are not too thick, or they may not fold properly after cooking.

How To Make Them More Flavourful

Add chilli flakes or black pepper to the blender for extra heat.

Mix in garlic paste or herbs like coriander for more flavour.

Brush the cooked tortillas lightly with butter for a richer taste.

Use cheese, spicy mayo, or mint chutney as fillings for a more indulgent version.

Best Ways To Serve Rice Tortillas

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These tortillas are best served fresh and warm with your favourite fillings. You can turn:

Turn them into quick tacos for easy evening snacks.

Use them as wholesome wraps for lunch.

Pair them with dips like hummus or hung curd for a light meal.

Make smaller versions for party snacks and fill them with colourful toppings.

The next time you have leftover rice sitting in your fridge, skip the usual reheating routine. With this quick recipe, you can turn it into soft, delicious tortillas that feel fresh, fun, and far more exciting.