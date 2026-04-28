Bhindi is one of those vegetables that divides opinion. For some, it is comfort food cooked just right; for others, it needs a little help to shine. But imagine bhindi stepping out of its usual sabzi role and finding itself in an entirely different, street-food-inspired avatar. Think crunch where you expect softness, bursts of spice where you expect subtlety, and that familiar chaat tang that makes every bite exciting. For anyone who loves chaat and wants to look at bhindi differently, this recipe promises a delicious twist worth trying at home. The recipe was shared by the MasterChef Aruna Vijay on her Instagram handle.

What Is Kurkuri Bhindi Chaat Made Of?

Kurkuri bhindi chaat is made using thinly sliced bhindi (okra) coated with besan and rice flour, then crisped by frying, air-frying or baking. The crunchy bhindi is topped with whisked dahi, green chutney, tamarind chutney, chaat masala and lemon juice. Sev and shredded vegetables are often added for extra texture and flavour.





Also Read: 4 Different Ways To Make Perfectly Crispy Kurkuri Bhindi At Home

Is Kurkuri Bhindi Chaat Healthy?

Kurkuri bhindi chaat can be a healthier snack option when the bhindi is air-fried or baked instead of deep-fried. Bhindi is high in fibre and nutrients, while curd adds protein and probiotics. However, moderation is important, as excess flour, oil, sev or sweet chutneys can increase calories.

How To Make Kurkuri Bhindi Chaat | Unique Chaat Recipes

Wash the bhindi thoroughly, pat it dry, and cut it into thin strips. Make sure there is no moisture. Add besan, rice flour, cumin powder, red chilli powder, salt and oil to the bhindi. Sprinkle a small amount of water and mix gently until the bhindi is evenly coated. Spread the bhindi evenly in an air-fryer basket or baking tray, ensuring it is not overcrowded. Air fry or bake at 190 degrees C for 12-15 minutes until crisp, tossing once halfway through. Whisk the dahi until smooth and slightly creamy. To assemble, place the crispy bhindi on a plate and drizzle with dahi, green chutney and tamarind chutney. Sprinkle chaat masala, add a few drops of lemon juice, and top with beetroot laccha and sev.

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How Do You Keep Kurkuri Bhindi Chaat Crispy For Longer?

To keep kurkuri bhindi chaat crispy for longer, make sure the bhindi is completely dry before coating and avoid adding excess water to the batter. Air fry or bake the bhindi until it is evenly crisp, not soft in the centre. Assemble the chaat just before serving, and add dahi and chutneys at the last moment to prevent sogginess.

Tips To Make Perfect Kurkuri Bhindi Chaat At Home

Keep The Bhindi Completely Dry: Make sure the bhindi is washed, thoroughly dried and free from moisture, as even a little water can make it soggy instead of crisp. Use Water Sparingly: Avoid adding too much water to the coating - just a few drops are enough to help the flour stick without turning mushy. Serve Immediately For Best Results: Enjoy the bhindi as soon as it's ready, as it tastes crunchiest and most flavourful right after cooking.

Also Read: Love Kurkuri Bhindi? Here's How You Can Make It An Air Fryer In Just 20 Mins





Crispy, flavourful and easy to make, kurkuri bhindi chaat is a perfect snack to enjoy when you're craving something light yet indulgent.