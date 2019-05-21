Grab Those Tissues! These Red Chilli Garlic Tossed Momos In SDA Market Are Super Spicy

The momos are stuffed with minced veggies or minced chicken

Spice lovers, get ready to handle some heat! If you are someone who often asks the gol gappa vendor to give you gol gappas that are high on the spice meter, then you are sure to have some real good tolerance for spicy delights. To tingle and satiate the taste buds of such spice lovers, IndoCheen in SDA market is dishing out fiery hot and spicy momos. If all this while you felt that it was just the momo chutney that had the potential of being spicy, then this dish is sure to change your perception.



Now, you can savour momos that are not only filled with goodness of fresh veggies or chicken, but also coated with rich and delightful red chilli gravy. Since Delhi's food scene started to go one step ahead by experimenting with fusion dishes, restaurants and cafes across the city began to combine various standalone dishes to make way for a whole new and innovative dish. Based on the same premise, IndoCheen's red chilli garlic tossed momos are a perfect combination of Chinese and Indian flavours that are sure to be make you crave for more.





What makes this delight different from the others is its preparation style and spicy yet tangy flavour. Available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian variants, this dish is tossed in a thick and spicy red chilli paste, which elevates the flavour of this dish to a whole new level. The momos are stuffed with minced veggies or minced chicken, both of which are quite flavoursome. The red chilli gravy contains chilli flakes, which only adds to the spiciness of this dish. Oh, and the dish is quite garlicky, so perfect for the ones who have a special liking for garlic. The dish is served with sweet chilli sauce, adding to the gastronomical experience. Other than this, IndoCheen also offers fusion rolls, soups and starters that are quite comforting and are loved by people in the vicinity.













SDA market is home to a plethora of restaurants and cafes and is soon emerging as a happening hangout spot among the youth. So, the next time you plan to come around SDA market, stop by this place and dare to try this tantalising and fiery delight without chugging in a single glass of water. Let us know how you liked them in the comments section below.



What: IndoCheen

Where: C-21, SDA Market, SDA, New Delhi

When: 12:15pm - 4:30am

Cost For Two: INR 500

Speciality: Red Chilli Garlic Tossed Momos













