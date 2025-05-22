If you visit any fancy restaurant these days, you will almost always find a grilled fruit salad on the menu. These salads usually come dressed with microgreens, a shiny glaze, and an expensive price tag to match. But here is the secret: you do not need to spend a fortune at a high-end restaurant to enjoy that smoky-sweet flavour. With a few simple ingredients from your pantry, you can make a delicious gourmet salad right in your own kitchen! Grilling fruits at home is not difficult, and it adds an amazing flavour to your salads. If you love salads, this tried and tested recipe will truly blow your mind! Here is how you can make a tasty grilled fruit salad at home.





Photo: Pexels



Why Grilling Fruit Adds So Much Flavour

When you grill fruits like pineapple, watermelon, and peaches, it brings out their natural sweetness and adds a smoky note. This turns even a basic fruit salad into something gourmet, without losing the fresh taste. Add crunchy cucumber, fresh mint, and a tasty vinaigrette, and your salad will be both refreshing and satisfying. Whether it is a cosy get-together or a fancy Friday night treat, this salad is perfect without costing much. Try this grilled fruit salad recipe to take your meals and diet to the next level.

Best Fruits For Grilling: What Works Perfectly

While you can grill almost any fruit, some work better than others. Here is a quick list of fruits that taste amazing when grilled:

Pineapple

Peaches

Apples

Watermelon

Plums

Bananas

Pears

Mangoes

Photo Credit: Pexels

How To Make Grilled Fruit Salad | Easy Grilled Fruit Salad Recipe

Making this grilled fruit salad is simple. It needs just basic pantry staples and a little time. Follow these steps:





Vinaigrette Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp honey

Half tsp mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

Salad Ingredients:

4 slices of watermelon

4 pineapple rings

1 ripe mango, sliced

1 ripe peach, sliced

1 cucumber, thinly sliced

A handful of mint leaves

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp chaat masala

Photo Credit: Pexels

Steps:

1. Grill the Fruits

Heat a pan or tawa on medium heat and lightly grease it. Grill the fruits for 1 to 2 minutes on each side until they get lightly charred. Let them cool down once done.

2. Prepare the Vinaigrette

Whisk all the vinaigrette ingredients in a small bowl until well combined. This will be drizzled over your fruit salad.

3. Mix Everything Together

After the fruits have cooled, chop them into bite-sized pieces and put them in a bowl. Add cucumber and mint. Drizzle the vinaigrette on top, mix well, and your salad is ready to eat!

Can You Use A Non-Stick Pan To Grill Fruits?

Yes, you can! A non-stick tawa works great if you do not have a grill pan. Just add a drop of oil and brush it over the surface. Grill the fruits on medium heat. You can even skip the oil and let the fruits caramelise naturally since it is non-stick and will not stick to the pan.





So, give this grilled fruit salad recipe a try at home and enjoy juicy, smoky flavours in a whole new way this summer!