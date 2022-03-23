As the temperature gets warmer, all we want to do is sit under a fan or AC and relax a little bit from the heatwave. During this time, a glass of chilled water, cooler, fresh juice and everything cool becomes our best friend. So, it goes without saying that spicy and hot food is just not suitable for this weather. However, most of our routine food generally includes foods that are spicy in nature. But if you want to bring a change to your daily meals, we have just what you need! Today we bring you some delicious and easy-to-make recipes for cold salads.





Cold salads are generally those salads that are made with special summer ingredients. There is hardly any use of roasted or cooked ingredients in it. Plus, it is topped with a light dressing that refreshes you instantly! The cold salad recipes that we bring you today are also high in proteins, so make them a part of your diet today! Check out the recipes below:

Here Are 5 Cold Salad Recipes To Try

This is our top recommended salad as it is easy to make and flavourful! A quick and easy breakfast salad with paneer, corns, and potatoes will satisfy your hunger. For added flavour, garnish with honey and red wine dressing.

A traditional Russian salad is made with diced vegetables and mayonnaise dressing. The original name of this dish is Olivier salad, as Lucien Olivier invented it. It's a simple, quick salad dish for dinner parties at home!

Russian salad is popularly served in buffet dinners and get-togethers.

Raw Papaya Salad, also known as Som Tam, is a very popular dish from Thailand. It combines fresh, locally sourced vegetables and nuts with various acidic and sour spices.

Watermelon is low in calories and helps you stay hydrated. Some of the known benefits of this wonderful fruit include improved heart health, better skin and hair, and smooth digestion. So, with all these benefits, you have to try this delectable salad.





Watermelon cubes with feta cheese makes for the perfect summer treat.

Who doesn't love pasta salads? Plus, it instantly becomes more delicious when it comes mixed with some cheese and greens! In this simple pasta salad recipe, you can experiment and add veggies as per your choice. But make sure to add the greens for a healthy twist.





So, what are you waiting for? Try out these cold salads, and tell us which one was your favourite in the comments below.