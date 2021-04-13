India is on a festive mode today. Different states across the country are celebrating New Year today, as per lunisolar calendar. While it is referred to as Baisakhi in North India, people in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana mark this day as Ugadi. Likewise, Marathi and Konkani people celebrate this day as Gudi Padwa. It is widely celebrated in Maharashtra and Goa, where people make a special Gudi flag and place it just outside the doors. They also decorate the houses with rangoli, toran, lights and more. In different places, people also organise procession and cultural programs.

Like most other Indian festival, Gudi Padwa is also not complete without devouring some delicious traditional dishes - shrikhand surely being one of them. It is basically a classic dahi-based dessert that also includes elaichi, sugar and dry fruits. Shrikhand holds a firm place in both Gujarati and Maharashtrian cuisines and is extensively prepared in almost every special occasion.

Keeping its popularity in mind, we bring you kesari shrikhand recipe that not only amps up your festive spread, but also can be whipped up in about 30 minutes. So, for the ones who still haven't thought of any dessert recipe for the Gudi Padwa special lunch, this recipe will get you covered. Let's take a look.

Gudi Padwa-Special Recipe: How To Make Kesari Shrikhand:

For this particular recipe, we need saffron, yogurt, milk, powdered sugar, elaichi powder and dry fruit silver or simple dry fruits. Start the preparation by soaking saffron in some milk. Now, add yogurt, powdered sugar, cardamom powder and saffron milk in a bowl and mix everything together. Transfer the shrikhand in a serving bowls, garnish with some dry fruits and place in refrigerator to chill. Serve the delicious chilled kesari shrikhand at the end of the meal.

Click here for the step-by-step recipe.

Happy Gudi Padwa 2021, everyone!