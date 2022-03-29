As we all gear up to begin the nine-day festival of Navratri on 2nd April, Maharashtrians are looking forward to celebrating Gudi Padwi on the same day to mark the beginning of the new solar-lunar year. Just like Chaitra Navratri, Gudi Padwa falls on the first day of the Hindu month of Chaitra, as per the Gregorian calendar. 'Gudi' in Gudi Padwa means 'Brahma's flag' and 'Padwa' means 'first day'. On this day, people hoist decorated Gudi flags and perform puja at home. And, of course, the day ends with a spread of traditional dishes.





While you can find many dishes being served on a Gudi Padwa feast, shrikhand is one of the most popular ones. Shrikhand is a simple dessert, popular in Marathi and Gujarati cuisines, made of sweetened hung curd. The curd should be thick and drained of excess water and whey. The strained and sweetened yogurt is also known as 'matho' and 'chakka' in Marathi language.





So, if you are thinking of making shrikhand for Gudi Padwa, you don't have to just pick up a regular recipe. There's enough room for experimentation with this simple dish, and to help you out, we have some interesting shrikhand recipes that you could try this time.





(Also Read: Gudi Padwa 2021 Special: What Do You Need To Make A Perfect Puran Poli)

Here Are 5 Shrikhand Recipes For Gudi Padwa 2022:

1. Kesari Shrikhand

Give your regular shrikhand a 'kesari' twist to give it an attractive colour, aroma and, of course, flavour. Besides, some saffron strands, this recipe also has some milk, cardamom powder and dry fruits. Click here for the recipe of kesari shrikhand.

2. Mango Shrikhand with Salad:

This combo meal of sweet mango shrikhand and minty salad is perfect to culminate the Gudi Padwa celebrations. If you are fasting, you can skip adding chaat masala, and this dish will taste just as good. Click here for the recipe.

3. Almond Pistachios Shrikhand

Sweet and refreshing shrikhand topped with crunchy almonds and pistachios - this shrikhand is not only delicious, but also very fulfilling. Click here for the easy recipe.

4. Sweet Potato Shrikhand

If you like sweet potatoes, you'll love it blended in your favourite shrikhand. Add to it the garnishing of some dry fruits- this unique dessert will be the star of your festive spread. Click here for the recipe.

5. Almond Honey Shrikhand

This shrikhand loaded with nutrient-dense almond is a great choice for tiring festivities. Plus, if you want to avoid sugar in your dessert, you can skip it entirely and sweeten it with just honey. Click here for the recipe.

Celebrate Gudi Padwa with all the traditional rituals and customs but give your traditional shrikhand a makeover with these recipes.