Goa is surrounded by the Arabian Sea and tucked in the Western Ghats of India. The essence of Goa may be summed up by palm trees, cosy shacks, seashores, never-ending nightlife, and Portuguese-colonial architecture. An 'ultimate Goa experience,' on the other hand, would be incomplete without some delectable food. Looking around and exploring will lead you to a myriad of places to kick back, relax, and enjoy. As the new year 2023 begins, we can sense a fresh surge of 'newness' in the air. For those looking for a change, Goa is introducing some brand-new dining options. New restaurants with new menus, new cuisines, new settings, and new ambience - the state has a wide range of options to renew your gourmet experience. To ease your search, we have compiled a list of five new restaurants in Goa. All these restaurants are sure to make your vacation worthwhile. Take a look below.





Here're 5 New Restaurants In Goa You Must Try:

1. Kiko Beach Goa

Step into a world of tropical paradise at Kiko Beach, Goa's newest fine-dining hotspot situated on the stunning Morjim Beach. Sipping on signature cocktails and indulging in delicious Asian food while looking at the beautiful sunset, Kiko Beach ensures that your vacation is truly an unforgettable experience. The best part? This location aims to support regional craftsmen by highlighting handcrafted beauty and using sustainable materials.

Where: Morjim Beach

Cost For Two: INR 2000 (Approx.)

Photo Credit: Kiko Beach Goa

2. Tkyo Goa

Tkyo is a pan-Asian restaurant, bar, and bakery with a mission to provide guests with a lip-smacking pan-Asian experience. The restaurant itself is a 200-year-old Portuguese mansion that has been renovated and has verandas and patio furniture in the traditional Portuguese style. The restaurant offers both indoor and outdoor seating. Shira-ae-Salad, Popiah Rolls and Tamarind Lamb are a few must-tries here.

Where: Anjuna

Cost For Two: INR 2000 (Approx.)

Photo Credit: Tkyo Goa

3. Mystras

Mystras, a modern-European restaurant, is located in the posh region of Assagao in North Goa. The property is located in a renovated Portuguese house and is elegantly designed. Lamps, high ceilings, long fans, and switches in the old style, as well as interiors with a sloping roof covered in red bricks, all contribute to the vintage appeal.

Where: Assagoa, Goa

Cost For Two: Rs. 2,000/- (Approx.)

Photo Credit: NDTV Food

4. Azule

Dining with a view. Azule is a beach-side restaurant overlooking the sea and the skyline of Ashvem beach. This place offers modern European cuisine with a touch of molecular gastronomy. While speaking of the architecture of the place, it offers a very boho Tulum vibes with a calming interior. Salmon crudo, burrata salad and lamb pappardelle are a few must-try dishes!

Where: Ashwem Beach

Cost For Two: INR 2500 (Approx.)

5. HOSA

EHV International, the New York-based business behind Indian Accent, Comorin, and Koloman, has recently launched HOSA in Siolim, Goa. Beyond the usual fare, HOSA explores the gastronomic variety of South India. It also has a fun, inventive bar. In this restaurant, dosas and appams are served alongside delicacies such as Guntur crab fry and ghee-roasted jackfruit or goat. Small appetisers such as PuliMunchi Wings and Gunpowder Kid Corn complement tropical-inspired beverages.

Where: Siolim - Bardez

Cost For Two: INR 2500 (Approx.)

If you are planning to visit Goa, include these places to your itinerary and let us know how you all liked them in the comments below.









