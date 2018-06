Happy Birthday Karisma Kapoor: 7 Times Lolo Proved She Is A Foodie At Heart

Happy Birthday Karisma Kapoor

Actress Karisma Kapoor is ringing in her 44th birthday today. Karisma is currently in London with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan and friends Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. The squad is setting Instagram on fire with their fun outings and binge sprees. On Sunday, Karisma took to Instagram and gave us a glimpse of her delicious breakfast.(Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Inspiring Weight Loss Journey Post Pregnancy​ Few moments later she was at it again, celebrating her birthday eve by brunching at Anabelle's fair.That's Saif, Kareena, Karisma, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, indulging their hearts out. No we are not jealous, you are!The long London vacation of the Kapoors, saw occasional visits from actor Arjun Kapoor and 'Veere Di Wedding' producer Rhea Kapoor too. And the fans just could not keep calm. The internet was hooked to Lolo's Instagram handle as she captured her buddies, family and herself making merry in London. From brunch, lunch, coffee to dinner, getting to see our favourite Bollywood stars taking a break from their strict dietary restrictions is always a treat. Wouldn't you agree?Here are some of the most decadent, relatable and delicious foodie moments from Karisma's social media.That time when the toothsome sushi, had us all drooling!"When the mama's become babies in the park", she captioned her image. Here, she can be seen enjoying a bar of chocolate ice cream.She settled for eggs and toast but clearly had her eyes on the spaghetti in the background. We feel you, Lolo!Seems like Lolo too cannot do her meetings without her favourite cuppa!The hearty and homemade chicken noodles soup tossed with fresh vegetables. Karisma's light Monday night snack is an eclectic mix of health and taste.Her homemade spaghetti is screaming out her love for all things Italian and indulgent.Bresaola, truffle spaghetti, pizza and tiramisu! Her #foodcoma posts are stuff dreams are made of.Karisma is inarguably one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood presently. Along with her savoury posts, Karisma also shares healthy fitness secrets with her fans. On Holi, Karisma advised to include more colours on plate. Eating fruits and vegetables of all colours ensure you are loading up on a variety of antioxidants, all of which helps sustain good health and fitness.That's her giving a healthy start to her mornings with a bowl of fresh grapefruit.Or,this delicious and healthy bowl of berries she had for breakfast in Dubai.That's her catching up on her daily yoga session in Monaco. Vacation or not, Karisma sure knows how to stick to her fitness rituals.Here's wishing Karisma Kapoor a very Happy Birthday. May you get to enjoy all your favourite treats for the day.