Happy Birthday Karisma Kapoor: 7 Times Lolo Proved She Is A Foodie At Heart

Actress Karisma Kapoor is ringing in her 44th birthday today. Karisma is currently in London with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan and friends Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. The squad is setting Instagram on fire with their fun outings and binge sprees. On Sunday, Karisma took to Instagram and gave us a glimpse of her delicious breakfast.
Few moments later she was at it again, celebrating her birthday eve by brunching at Anabelle's fair. That's Saif, Kareena, Karisma, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, indulging their hearts out. No we are not jealous, you are!
The long London vacation of the Kapoors, saw occasional visits from actor Arjun Kapoor and 'Veere Di Wedding' producer Rhea Kapoor too. And the fans just could not keep calm. The internet was hooked to Lolo's Instagram handle as she captured her buddies, family and herself making merry in London. From brunch, lunch, coffee to dinner, getting to see our favourite Bollywood stars taking a break from their strict dietary restrictions is always a treat. Wouldn't you agree?
It is not the first time Karisma has wowed her fans with her foodie moments. Having ruled the box office through nineties with memorable box-office performances, Karisma continues to be an acting, dance, fitness and style inspiration for many. But on her birthday, we have decided to unleash her foodie side that may come as a surprise to many of her followers Here are some of the most decadent, relatable and delicious foodie moments from Karisma's social media.
That time when the toothsome sushi, had us all drooling!
Karisma is inarguably one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood presently. Along with her savoury posts, Karisma also shares healthy fitness secrets with her fans.
On Holi, Karisma advised to include more colours on plate. Eating fruits and vegetables of all colours ensure you are loading up on a variety of antioxidants, all of which helps sustain good health and fitness.