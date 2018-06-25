SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Happy Birthday Karisma Kapoor: 7 Times Lolo Proved She Is A Foodie At Heart

Happy Birthday Karisma Kapoor: 7 Times Lolo Proved She Is A Foodie At Heart

   |  Updated: June 25, 2018 13:27 IST

Google Plus Reddit
Happy Birthday Karisma Kapoor: 7 Times Lolo Proved She Is A Foodie At Heart
Actress Karisma Kapoor is ringing in her 44th birthday today. Karisma is currently in London with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan and friends Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. The squad is setting Instagram on fire with their fun outings and binge sprees. On Sunday, Karisma took to Instagram and gave us a glimpse of her delicious breakfast.

(Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Inspiring Weight Loss Journey Post Pregnancy​)
karisma

Happy Birthday Karisma Kapoor



Few moments later she was at it again, celebrating her birthday eve by brunching at Anabelle's fair.
That's Saif, Kareena, Karisma, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, indulging their hearts out. No we are not jealous, you are! 

The long London vacation of the Kapoors, saw occasional visits from actor Arjun Kapoor and 'Veere Di Wedding' producer Rhea Kapoor too.  And the fans just could not keep calm. The internet was hooked to Lolo's Instagram handle as she captured her buddies, family and herself making merry in London. From brunch, lunch, coffee to dinner, getting to see our favourite Bollywood stars taking a break from their strict dietary restrictions is always a treat. Wouldn't you agree?It is not the first time Karisma has wowed her fans with her foodie moments. Having ruled the box office through nineties with memorable box-office performances, Karisma continues to be an acting, dance, fitness and style inspiration for many. But on her birthday, we have decided to unleash her foodie side that may come as a surprise to many of her followers
Here are some of the most decadent, relatable and delicious foodie moments from Karisma's social media. 

That time when the toothsome sushi, had us all drooling! 
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on


"When the mama's become babies in the park", she captioned her image. Here, she can be seen enjoying a bar of chocolate ice cream.
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on


She settled for eggs and toast but clearly had her eyes on the spaghetti in the background. We feel you, Lolo! 
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on


Seems like Lolo too cannot do her meetings without her favourite cuppa!
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on


The hearty and homemade chicken noodles soup tossed with fresh vegetables. Karisma's light Monday night snack is an eclectic mix of health and taste. 
 
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on


Her homemade spaghetti is screaming out her love for all things Italian and indulgent. 
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on


Bresaola, truffle spaghetti, pizza and tiramisu! Her #foodcoma posts are stuff dreams are made of. 
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on


Karisma is inarguably one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood presently. Along with her savoury posts, Karisma also shares healthy fitness secrets with her fans.

CommentsOn Holi, Karisma advised to include more colours on plate. Eating fruits and vegetables of all colours ensure you are loading up on a variety of antioxidants, all of which helps sustain good health and fitness.
 
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

That's her giving a healthy start to her mornings with a bowl of fresh grapefruit.
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Or,this delicious and healthy bowl of berries she had for breakfast in Dubai. 
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on


That's her catching up on her daily yoga session in Monaco. Vacation or not, Karisma sure knows how to stick to her fitness rituals.
 
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 
Here's wishing Karisma Kapoor a very Happy Birthday. May you get to enjoy all your favourite treats for the day.
 

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  CelebrityKarisma Kapoor
5 Delicious Two-Ingredient Recipes
5 Delicious Two-Ingredient Recipes
5 Ultimate Last-Minute Party Snack Ideas You Can Prepare Under 10 Minutes
5 Ultimate Last-Minute Party Snack Ideas You Can Prepare Under 10 Minutes

Related Videos

Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Recipes

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2018 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 