Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: Dhak Dhak Girl's Food and Diet Secrets You Always Wished To Know

The acting legend and dancing sensation Madhuri Dixit Nene is ringing in her 51st birthday today. The actor would be seen in her Marathi film 'Bucket List' soon. The actor is also currently shooting for Dharma Productions' multi-starrer 'Kalank', where she would be sharing screen space with Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt,Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditya Roy Kapoor. The first schedule of the film has kick-started already, and is slated to release in April next year. Dixit who debuted with Abodh in the year 1984, went on to rule the silver screen for next to decades and established herself as one of the biggest female superstars of all times. With blockbusters like Ram Lakkhan, Parinda, Beta,Hum Aapke Hai Koun,Anjam, Dil toh Paagal hai to her name, Madhuri Dixit became a household name in the nineties. After a brief sabbatical, when she returned to screen with films like Aaja Nachle and Dedh Ishqiya, Madhuri yet again proved that she is indeed the queen of hearts. Apart from movies, she also judged reality shows like Jhalak Dikhlaja.
Madhuri Dixit Nene's Diet Secrets
With each appearance, the evergreen actress is proving that age is indeed just a number. The actress credits her disciplined diet and clean eating as a secret to her beauty. In her website she gave an insight into her typical diet regimen. The dhak dhak girl's morning's start with a healthy breakfast that consists of oatmeal or three egg whites and toast followed by tea. "I'm a tea drinker and I need minimum two cups a day," she wrote. Her mid-meal snack is a combination of nuts or curd with half a fruit. "Lunch is usually a piece of chicken, some vegetables and carbs (I prefer roti to rice and bajre ki roti is my choice). A little amount of carb is necessary during the day as we're involved in physical activity," Madhuri wrote on her site.
In the evening, she has an egg white and a cup of tea or some form of protein. The actress believes in taking an early dinner by 7:30 p.m., which typically includes a bowl of salad grilled fish or chicken and vegetables.
The actress is quite active on social media and keeps giving her fan's sneak peek into her plate and dietary choices. We did some stalking and here's what we got.
That's her having a Happy Sunday with her home grown bell peppers. Clean, organic, and close to nature, that's our dhak-dhak girl for you!