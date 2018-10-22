Happy Birthday Parineeti Chopra: Namaste England Actor's Diet And Fitness Secrets Revealed!

SEARCH
   October 22, 2018

  • Parineeti Chopra turns 30 today and she is marking it with a vacation
  • Chopra is a self-confessed foodie who famously lost weight in 2015
  • Chopra includes a lot of fat-burning exercises in her workout
Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is celebrating her 30th birthday today and she seems to be starting it with some quality time with friends. The beauty, who has 15 million followers on Instagram, has been posting pictures and videos from an undisclosed but idyllic beachside location. The 'Namaste England' actor recently also made headlines for her dazzling and sunny cover shoot for a leading English Bollywood magazine. The actor famously lost a lot of weight and revealed her new superbly toned avatar to the world, back in 2015, by dropping from a size 38 to size 30. The diva is a self-confessed foodie and in her Instagram bio, she has even called herself a hedonist- a person who likes a life of pleasure-seeking. No wonder then that Parineeti's social media pages are filled with pictures and videos from her vacations in exotic locations around the world, as well as her indulging in yummy global food.

But despite all the 'indulgences,' how does Parineeti Chopra manage to stay in shape? Well her mantra is portion control. Parineeti Chopra doesn't hold back on her cravings, but instead practices portion control and even has her cheat days when she indulges her sweet tooth, for one meal of the day.

Parineeti Chopra's Diet

Talking about her struggle with cleaning up her diet, Parineeti Chopra had earlier told NDTV, "I was always thinking about food. So, it took a lot of mental strength to lose all the extra weight." She had further said that she had thought that she would never be able to give up on pizza, but she did, explaining that she made sure she balanced the calories out by eating a smaller meal later in the day or working out more the next day. Her breakfast typically consists of brown bread with egg yolks and one glass of fat-free and sugar free milk, while her lunch consists of a salad or brown rice with dal and vegetables. Parineeti Chopra typically eats dinner around 7 or 8 pm and doesn't eat anything after that. In short, Parineeti steers clear of high-fat, high-sugar and high-carb foods on a daily basis, unless she is marking her cheat day.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Parineeti Chopra's Workout Regime

Parineeti Chopra has confessed several times that she has never been a fan of gymming, treadmill or the traditional workout gear. This is why the Golmaal 3 actor likes mixing things up and does a little bit of this and that to stay fit. She does hit the gym every once in a while though and her workout involves a lot of fat-burning exercises like burpees, jumping jacks, lunges, crunches, push-ups and plank, but she mixes her exercises up with swimming and a traditional martial arts form from Kerala- Kalaripayattu. She loves dancing as well and that is one of the most fun activities that doubles up as excellent workout, as it gets the whole body moving.

Workwise, Parineeti has been keeping extremely busy as well. Although her latest release 'Namaste England' didn't do very well on the box office, she is working on a number of other much-awaited projects as well, including 'Jabariya Jodi', where she will be seen opposite Siddharth Malhotra as well as 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar' with Arjun Kapoor. Well, we wish the diva a very happy birthday and hope she continues to share her love for food and her 'hedonistic' side with us!

