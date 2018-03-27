Happy Birthday Ram Charan Teja: 5 Healthy Eating Habits Of The Rangasthalam Star You Can Steal!

Highlights Birthday boy Ram Charan has a very enviable physique.

Ram Charan has a strict fitness and diet routine.

Ram Charan drinks a glass of cow's milk in the morning.

Ram Charan Teja turns 32 today, and wishes from the star's gigantic fanbase have been pouring online. Currently working hard to promote his upcoming release Rangasthalam, which will hit the theatres on 30 March, Teja had shared pictures on Facebook of his father and Tollywood legend Chiranjeevi on Monday. The actor had shared excitement about his father's 'special' advance gift to him on his birthday, which was a custom-made watch. At a recent event, Chiranjeevi had expressed confidence in Rangasthalam and said that he was proud of his son.

There's obvious reason for Chiranjeevi's son being his pride. Ram Charan Teja has worked very hard since the beginning of his career, and has built a name for himself. But, Ram Charan is not only known for his films. He also owns a production company, a polo riding club and is part owner of the obstacle running series, Devil's Circuit. Oh, and did we mention that Ram Charan, like his movies, is also very serious about his fitness?! He has one of the most enviable physiques in Tollywood, and has obviously worked very hard on it.



Also Read: Fitness Motivation from Upasana Kamineni-Konidela, South Superstar Ram Charan's Better Half

The secret behind Ram Charan Teja's deadly good looks and amazing physique is his strict fitness routine and an even stricter diet regime. Of course, having a fitness and diet coach as a wife helps! Upasana Kamineni Konidela has insisted that Ram Charan is extremely diet conscious and his fit body is the result of his abstinence from indulging his guilty pleasures.

Here are some healthy eating habits to learn from Ram Charan Teja:

Ram Charan carries his own home-cooked meals to the movie sets, and almost never eats out. Carrying tiffin to work always helps in cutting out unnecessary calories and eating healthy, as you are able to count your calories better and also ensure portion control. Ram Charan also likes cooking and is quite a natural at it. When you cook for yourself, you are more conscious of the ingredients that you are using, and how much nutrition each is going to give you. More importantly, you know exactly how many calories each meal has. Ram Charan only eats food cooked in sesame oil. Refined vegetable oil has been proven to harmful for the body and heart, and may make you put on weight. Sesame oil, on the other hand, is also a good source of unsaturated fat, which is good for the body. Some other healthier choices include sunflower and olive oil. Ram Charan Teja drinks a glass of cow milk in the morning. The drink is said to be a complete meal, as it's extremely nutritious. It is an excellent source of protein, zinc and vitamins-B, and is also rich in calcium, which is indispensable for stronger bones. One diet habit that we can gauge from Ram Charan and his wife Upasana's social media posts is that the actor mostly eats fresh produce like fresh vegetables and fruits. Veggies and fruits are rich sources of natural fibre, vitamins, minerals and other essential compounds that the body needs to function properly.

Have a Happy Birthday Ram Charan Teja!

So, now you know the secret behind Ram Charan Teja's fitness! These are just some diet habits that you can also adapt in your own routine and lifestyle to keep those unnecessary pounds away.