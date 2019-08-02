Happy Friendship Day 2019: Top Restaurant Deals In Delhi-NCR For Your Friendship Day Feast

They say friends are family you choose, and for this extended family that you have chosen (or stumbled upon), multiple restaurants and cafes in Delhi are coming up with exciting deals this weekend. Why you ask? Because it is the Friendship's Day! Friendship day falls on 8th August this year and if you do not have any plans with your BFF as yet, we are here to help. Head to these places for a wholesome foodie fare with the company you enjoy the most. Binge, chat, laugh and have the time of your life.







Top Restaurant Deals In Delhi-NCR For Friendship day 2019:



1. YOUMEE





Craving authentic Japanese food? YOUMEE's expansive menu is sure to satisfy your cravings with a selection of soups, salads, appetisers, sushi, dim sums, robata, mains, and desserts. The special Friendship's Day menu is a mix of around 150 vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies. Binge into different types of baos with tofu, chicken and pork. Do not miss their delicate dim sums especially the New York Chilly Cheese, Fig & Date dim sums in salted caramel sauce, Crystal Duck & Cheery, Spicy Pork Dumplings amongst others. There is also a sumptuous range of fresh Sushi like Crazy Cajun, Avocado and Magic Black Rice Sushi, Spicy Chicken Katsu and Vegetable California, to please the sushi fans. You can also chomp into crispy Wantons, prawn Tempura, Dynamite Shrimps, Yakitori skewers, Robata and Ramen Bowls. There, we saw you slurping.

Where: YOUMEE- M-27, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 2





Date: August 2-4, 2019





Time: 11.30 am- 11.30 pm





Cost For Two: INR 2000





2. The Artful Baker

Artful Baker's friendship's day special menu inspired by 90's iconic sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S is all things delish and ridden with nostalgia. From Rachel and Chandler's favorite Cheesecake to Phoebe's Grandma's cookies, the artful baker has taken every foodie reference ever made on F.R.I.E.N.D.S and gave it its own spin. For the squad who does not ‘like to share their food' they even have a Joey's combo offering a Californian or Mexican sandwich with Vietnamese iced coffee. There, we saw you slurping. Indulge and create your own FRIENDS moment at Artful Baker this weekend.





Where: The Artful Baker, Khan Market and Vasant Vihar





Date: 2nd – 4th August, 2019





Cost For Two: INR 250 onwards





3. The Imperial

Indulge in an array of eclectic world cuisine and a complimentary glass of wine or beer, as an homage to your friendship at The Imperial, Janpath. The exquisite lunch buffet features favourites like fish amandine with braised pok choy and chard mix sea food thermidor with gruyere cheese fondue & lemon zest, and desserts including the likes of passion fruit bavarois, mango baked cheese pastry, spice pineapple crème brulee, apple straddle, raspberry mousse in chocolate cup and more. Spend the lazy Sunday with your loved ones, revisit some fond memories and create some new this Friendship day at The Imperial.





Where: 1911 Restaurant





Date:4th August 2019





Time: 12:30pm-2:45pm





Price for two: INR 3700 per person + taxes











4. Decode Air Bar

Decode is not celebrating Friendship day, but it is dedicating a whole week to you and your BFF. In their Beer & Friendship Week, you can avail exciting discounts, for instance, you drink 1 beer and you get 10% off, 2 beers will give you 20% off and so on! Get ready for a boozy weekend. Decode is also arranging for some fun games and surprises for you all. The varied menu of one of Gurgaon's favourite party spots is sure to please the foodie in you too! (Think: Fusion dishes, pizza, pasta, dimsums and more)





Where:Decode - SCO 39, 1st Floor, Sector 29, Gurgaon





When:2nd - 8th Aug'19





Time: 12-8PM





Price For Two: INR 1800





So what are you waiting for? Have a decadent weekend with you best friend and tell them what they mean to you.









