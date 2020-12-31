SEARCH
  • Happy New Year 2021 Party Snacks: How To Make Galouti Kebab, Easy Recipe And Trick Inside

Galouti Kebab Recipe: You may think that making galouti kebab is a cumbersome task, and yes it is to an extent. But we have a super easy version of the recipe that will make you want to make it again and again.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: December 31, 2020 13:03 IST

Most of us are aware of that popular legend that led to the invention of galouti kabab. When an old, toothless Nawab ordered his khansamas to make the softest kebabs that do not require chewing, the khansamas tried every book in the trade to make the kebabs softer and softer and thus was born Galouti kebab - a meaty wonder so soft that it melts-in-mouth in the very first bite. To make softer kebabs, the khansamas used variety of tenderisers, one of the most popular being raw papaya paste.  

You may think that making galouti kebab is a cumbersome task, and yes it is to an extent. But we have a super easy version of the recipe that will make you want to make it again and again. This Galouti kebab recipe by NDTV Food is ideal for your New Year party.  

You would need minced mutton, raw papaya paste, onion paste, eggs, besan, salt, star anise, cloves, black peppercorn, cinnamon, red chilli powder, nutmeg powder, roasted khus khus, mace, green cardamom, black cardamom, ginger and garlic.

Here's what you need to do:

1. To make the kebab masala, grind together roasted khus khus, mace, black cardamom , cinnamon, green cardamoms, garlic, ginger, cloves, black peppercorns, star anise, mace, nutmeg ;powder, red chilli powder. Grind to make a paste (add some water if required, if the consistency is not desirable)

2. To minced meat, add raw papaya paste, mixed masala paste, salt and mix everything up together.  

3. Then add brown onion paste and egg, mix everything well. Brown onion paste is nothing but onions fried brown ground into paste.  

4. Add besan and mix again using hand.  

5. Start shaping your galouti kebabs, fry in ghee until golden brown from both sides.  

Serve the kebabs with sliced onions, lemon wedge, chaat masala and chutney.  

Happy New Year 2021 everyone, start the year on a delish note!
 

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

