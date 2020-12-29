New Year 2021: This 5-Minute Chilli-Garlic Corn Snack Is Easy To Make For Your Party

Highlights Looking for quick and easy recipes for your New Year party?

This chilli-garlic corn snack can be made in just 5 mins.

Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

As we inch closer towards 2021, the excitement is rising high by the day. Besides this rather eventful year coming to an end, the New Year's Eve party has us all amped up. And if you are hosting a party at your place, we can imagine your mind being occupied with a million things to do for a successful bash. With decor, invites, music, food - and so many other things to take care of, we want to help you take some burden off your shoulders by gifting you a quick and easy snack recipe that will save a lot of your time.



We found a recipe of a unique corn snack that will help you get over the usual corn on the cob, corn salad or corn chaat recipes, which are done to death! This recipe video of chilli-garlic corn starter was posted on YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. Food vlogger Alpa Modi came up with an interesting way to make and present corns at a party to impress your guests. The best part is you can make this amazing party snack in all of 5 minutes!







Watch: Chilli-Garlic Corn Recipe Video:





(Also Read: 7 Unique Recipes For New Year Party)





Promoted







Boil the corns and cut them into two equal halves from the centre. Stick skewers in the middle to hold them properly. In a pan, heat some butter and saute garlic and Italian garlic herbs in it. Spread the mixture all over the pan and place the corns on it and roast from all the sides. Finally, brush the corns with a sauce made of tomato ketchup, mayonnaise, red chilli powder, chaat masala, chilli flakes, black pepper powder, fresh coriander leaves, salt and lemon juice.



Garnish with some more coriander leaves and let this corn snack work its magic on your guests.



Happy New Year 2021!









