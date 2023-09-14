Want to make a different veg snack for your tea time? Tired of the same old tikkis and kebabs? Looking for an impressive party appetiser? We have a recipe that is the answer to all your needs: Hara Bhara Soya Tikki. Now, that's an intriguing name, isn't it? We'll tell you all about it. But before that, you should know that this delectable snack can be prepared at home in under 30 minutes. No soaking or time-consuming cooking methods are involved! Hara Bhara Soya Tikki is also a healthy and satisfying snack. Find out more below.

What Is Hara Bhara Soya Tikki?

Hara Bhara Soya Tikki: This snack can be a great party appetiser too. Photo Credit: iStock

Hara Bhara Soya Tikki is a twist on the usual Hara Bhara Kebabs. As the name suggests, it is the addition of soya that makes this tikki stand out. Most of the other ingredients used to make hara bhara kebabs remain the same. While some versions use potatoes, the recipe below does not include it. However, spinach is still used, which lends the tikki a delightful texture and its distinctive green colour. This tasty tikki can be pan-fried, baked or air-fried. It is a unique choice for a veg starter or evening snack.

Is Hara Bhara Soya Tikki Healthy?

This Hara Bhara Soya Tikki recipe uses spinach, soya granules, coriander leaves, onions, peas and spices. Each of these ingredients is packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Breadcrumbs are used, but not so much as to pose a problem. Furthermore, this snack does not need to be deep-fried, thus oil consumption is also lower. Hara Bhara Soya Tikki is a nutrient-rich snack you can enjoy even while dieting.

How To Make Hara Bhara Soya Tikki | Easy Recipe For Hara Bhara Soya Tikki

Hara Bhara Soya Tikki: This treat can be made in around 30 minutes. Photo Credit: iStock

Boil the soya granules and squeeze them until they are mostly dry. Next, steam spinach (palak), ginger, garlic cloves and green chillies together. Grind them with green peas to get a coarse paste. In a large bowl, mix this spinach mixture with the soya, onion, coriander and mint leaves. Add the powdered masalas, salt, lemon juice, roasted besan and breadcrumbs. Mix well. Shape the mixture into flat, round shapes and shallow-fry on both sides.





For the complete Hara Bhara Soya Tikki recipe, click here.





You can serve these hara bhara soya tikkis with ketchup or hari chutney. If you want to add an interesting touch to your serving platter, make your own dip by mixing the chutney with some mayonnaise. We can't wait to hear what you think about these tikkis. Make them soon and let us know!





