Kebabs, our forever go-to snack, can never leave our sight at a party. There's something truly magical about sinking your teeth into a perfectly cooked kebab, savouring the explosion of flavours that hit our taste buds. And when it comes to kebabs, the Hara Masala Kebab stands in a league of its own. This unique creation impresses with its vibrant green hues and an aromatic medley of herbs and spices. This kebab is so good that even non-vegetarians will love it.

What Is Hara Masala Kebab Made Of?

Hara Masala, meaning "green spice," is a fragrant blend of herbs and spices, and when mixed with green veggies, forms the heart and soul of this kebab. These green wonders include peas, spinach, coriander leaves and green chillies, and a touch of tangy lime. Spices like cumin seeds, coriander seeds and chaat masala take the flavour profile to the next level. Together, they create a melange of flavours that will leave you craving for more.

The Hara Masala Kebab is more than just a dish; it's an experience that celebrates the art of fresh flavours. Serve them alongside a refreshing mint chutney or tangy imli sauce or even saunth (sweet sauce) and enjoy a heavenly snacking session with your loved ones.

Photo Credit: Istock

How To Make Hara Masala Kebab I Hara Masala Kebab Recipe

Start with blanching spinach and peas in water with some salt. Once done, drain the water and keep the vegetables in cold water. Now prepare spice powder by dry roasting and crushing cumin seeds and coriander seeds in a mortar and pestle. Then combine the blanched spinach and peas with boiled potatoes, dry roasted spice powder, ginger, garlic and other spices and lime juice. Blend them all together in a mixer grinder or blender. Then take out the mixture in a bowl, add corn flour, lime juice and breadcrumbs. Make round patties out of it and fry them.

You can also make the kebabs grilled, pan-fried, or even baked in the oven. Whichever cooking method you prefer, ensure they are cooked to perfection, developing a golden crust on the outside while retaining their succulent juiciness within. Then all you have to do is enjoy them!