There is nothing more tempting than a plate full of hot and succulent kebabs. Be it veg or non-veg, they make for the perfect evening snack or party starter. While galouti kebabs, seekh kebabs, hara bhara kebabs and more such delights are quite common, there's another kind of kebab that has a separate fan base altogether, especially among vegetarians. We are talking about the classic dahi kebabs. Made with a flavourful curd filling, these kebabs have a melt-in-the-mouth texture and taste absolutely divine. However, if you're bored of the regular dahi kebab and want to try something different, then this kurkure dahi kebab recipe is definitely worth a try.





Crispy from the outside and soft from the inside, these kebabs make for a perfect tea-time snack. With just a handful of ingredients, your delicious plate of kurkure dahi kebabs will be ready. They are tangy, spicy and oozing with flavour. And you know the best part of this recipe? It only takes 30 minutes to cook! Serve these yummy kebabs to your guests or simply pair them with your evening cup of chai. Don't forget to pair them with some mint chutney. Check out the recipe below:





Is Dahi Kebab Good For Weight Loss?

Hung curd, the key ingredient of dahi kebab, has good bacteria and helps in digestion. If you want to enjoy dahi kebabs on a weight loss diet, you should bake them instead of frying.

Are Vegetarian Kebabs Healthy?

Most vegetarian kebabs are made using ingredients such as chana dal, moong dal, potato, gobhi and more. These ingredients are packed with fibre and essential minerals, making them quite healthy and nutritious. However, make sure not to deep fry them to make the most of its health benefits.

Kurkure Dahi Kebab Recipe: How To Make Kurkure Dahi Kebab

To make this kebab, first, add crumbled paneer, hung curd, fresh coriander leaves, green chillies, milk powder, corn flour, breadcrumbs, coriander seeds, chilli flakes and salt in a large mixing bowl. Mix well to form a smooth dough.





Now, divide the dough into equal portions to make small balls. Flatten them gently using your hands. Once done, roll the balls in maida and keep them aside for 5-10 minutes. Heat oil in a kadhai set on medium flame and deep fry the kebabs until golden brown and crispy. Serve hot with mint chutney! Kurkure dahi kebab is ready!





So, what are you waiting for? Make these delicious kebabs at home and share your experience with us in the comments below. If you're looking for more kebab recipes, click here.