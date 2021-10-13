We are all aware how vegetables are great for health, but why do we tend to run away from them? Is it because they don't taste as exciting as meat or seafood? Truth be told, vegetables can be quite delicious and make for an amazing meal if you know how to prepare them properly. And it is not as daunting a task as you may think — all you need to do is make a few changes here and there to whip up an interesting platter that combines health with taste. One great way to make vegetables interesting is by turning them into kebabs!





Vegetable kebabs are an amazing way of breaking the monotony and still get all the nutrition that your body requires. Being a good source of fiber, green and leafy veggies make you feel fuller for a longer duration and stops you from overeating and binging which is so important for trying to lose those extra kilos. The taste largely depends on the veggies used to prepare it. Now, comes the time factor. Are you worried kebabs may take too long to cook? Well, take a look at these vegetarian kebab recipes that you can make in under 30 minutes.





1. Veg Galouti Kebab





This dish is made using rajma and cashews to give it a rich taste. It is completely melt-in-the-mouth, and you won't miss the meat at all. Pair it with green or red chutney.

Veg Galouti Kebab is made with rajma

2. Veg Shami Kebab

Prepared with boiled black chana and a whole lot of spices, this kebab is a flavour bomb. An Awadhi dish, it is crisp, succulent and one of the healthiest party snacks there is.





3. Veg Tangdi Kebab





The vegetarian version of the chicken tangdi kebab, it is made with bread slices, boiled and mashed potatoes and some paneer. Shape them into chicken drumsticks, deep fry and enjoy.

Shape these kebabs the way you like

4. Aloo Paneer Kebab





Crispy on the outside and soft inside, this dish is quite popular as the ingredients are almost always available at home. It is also versatile. Using the kebabs, you can make aloo tikki chaat or even put them in a burger.





5. Kathal Ke Kebab





Again, an Awadhi-style kebab recipe from the kitchens of Uttar Pradesh. It uses jackfruit (kathal) as its main ingredient, hence the name. A vegetarian delight that can be relished by diabetics too.





6. Green Peas Kebab





A party starter, it has green peas, cashews and leafy vegetables. Add some fresh coriander and mint leaves to enhance the aroma.