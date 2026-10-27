Weight gain is a common concern that many people struggle with. You may be spending hours at the gym or following a strict diet, yet still find it difficult to lose weight. While factors such as unhealthy eating habits, a lack of physical activity and lifestyle choices can contribute to weight gain, there may be another reason behind your weight-loss challenges: high cortisol levels.
If you are looking for ways to manage cortisol levels naturally, dietitian Richa Gangani recently shared a simple drink on Instagram that may support overall wellness.
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What Is Cortisol?
Cortisol is often called the "stress hormone" because the body produces more of it during periods of stress. It is made by the adrenal glands, which are located above the kidneys. Cortisol helps regulate energy levels, supports essential body functions and helps the body respond to stress.
However, consistently elevated cortisol levels may make weight management more difficult. High cortisol can increase cravings for calorie-dense, sugary and salty foods. It may also encourage the body to store more fat, particularly around the abdominal area.
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Natural Bedtime Drink For Weight Loss
According to the dietitian, this drink may help support weight-loss efforts when combined with a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
Ingredients
- 1 bottle of water
- 1 bay leaf
- A small amount of fennel seeds
- 1 star anise
- A few lemon slices
Method
- Pour the water into a pan and add all the ingredients.
- Boil for 5 to 10 minutes.
- Strain the mixture and allow it to cool until lukewarm.
- Drink it before going to bed.
- The dietitian says this drink may also help reduce bloating and support digestion.