As soon as the clock strikes 6 on a Friday evening, we quickly wrap up all our works and kick-start the weekend. Game night with friends, movie marathon with family, book reading seasons and more - each of us indulges in some activity or the other to unwind ourselves over the weekend. While the choice of weekend activity is unique to each, what remains common for all is food. That's right! During the weekends, we go on a binging spree and relish some yummy delicacies to the core. But what if someone's on a diet? We don't know about you, but compromising on weekend binges is not even an option for us. Instead, we resort to such recipes that make our indulgence a guilt-free affair. Sounds interesting?





If you are also looking for one such healthy yet delicious recipe, then you are in for a surprise. You recently came across a special recipe that gives the classic street food papdi chaat a healthy and low-carb makeover. Yes, you heard us.





Shared by food vlogger, Jyoti Dalmia, on her YouTube channel 'Magic in my Food', this healthy and tasty keto papdi chaat recipe spells indulgence. And the best part is, this healthy version of papdi chaat can be relished by both dieters and non-dieters. Without further ado, let's check out the recipe.

Also Read: Make This Healthy Kuttu Papdi Chaat For Evening Hunger

How To Make The Papdis For Keto Papdi Chaat | Keto Papdi Chaat Recipe:

Place two slices of cheese on parchment paper and cut each slice into 4 small squares.

Separate each part of the cheese from the other and microwave for almost 2 minutes.

And you get crispy, papdi-like cheese squares in a jiffy.

How To Make Keto Papdi Chaat:

Now, on each papdi, put some chopped onions and tomatoes, dahi, chutney (made with tomato puree, lime juice and salt) and green chutney.

Garnish with freshly chopped coriander, black salt, red chilli powder and jeera powder. You can adjust the quantity as per your taste.

And you have a plate of keto papdi chaat ready for a perfect weekend binge.





Watch the complete recipe video of keto papdi chaat here:





Also Read: Love Burgers But Scared Of Excessive Carbs? Make This Keto-Friendly Burger Bun



