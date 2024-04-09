Picture this: You have made up your mind to shed off those extra kilos that you gained on that vacation where you decided to let go of your diet inhibitions. For dinner, you decided to cook an easy corn pulao with a side of cucumber raita. However, you know that loading up on corn, which is known for being fibrous, would also lead to extra calories since it's high in carbohydrates. More often than not, we end up consuming high-carb food just because it's deemed healthy. However, if you want to lose weight, keeping a tab on your calorie count is crucial. If you are someone who loves corn pulao but is struggling to make it healthier, then fret not. We have combined a list of 5 tips to make corn pulao healthier.





5 Tips To Make Corn Pulao Healthier

1. Opt For Whole Grains

Instead of using traditional white rice to cook your corn pulao, opt for whole grains like brown rice or even quinoa. These alternatives are healthier and packed with fibre, vitamins, and minerals, promoting sustained energy release and a healthy digestive system. Aside from its health benefits, brown rice also lends a nutty and chewy texture, and increases the taste of your corn pulao!

2. Load Up On Veggies

Aside from corn, add an assortment of vegetables to your corn pulao. Make it as colourful as you can and increase its nutritional value. Choose from vibrant bell peppers to crunchy carrots and tender peas. Not only do these vegetables add a burst of flavour and texture but also provide you with vitamins and minerals that will help in your overall well-being.

3. Reduce Oil Usage

While oil adds richness to your corn pulao, it is important to use it in moderation. While cooking corn pulao, use healthier alternatives like ghee or olive oil, which are rich in heart-healthy fats and offer a unique flavour profile. By reducing the amount of oil used in the corn pulao, you can cut down on extra calories and saturated fats!

4. Spice It Naturally

Without using much salt and unhealthy condiments, use an assortment of herbs and spices to elevate the flavour of your corn pulao. Opt for fresh herbs like coriander, mint, and basil to add a distinct aroma to your dish. In spices, add a mixture of turmeric, cumin, and coriander powder to enhance the depth and complexity of your pulao.

5. Protein It Up

No, we are not asking you to add protein-rich food to your pulao but to serve it on the side. Make it a wholesome and satisfying meal by pairing your corn pulao with grilled chicken, tofu, chickpeas or lentils, which won't just keep you full for long but also add muscle-building nutrients to your dish. This is an easy way to increase the nutritional profile of your corn pulao and keep your hunger at bay.





