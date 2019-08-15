Healthy Snack: Make A Healthier Version Of Sev Puri – Mumbai’s Popular Street Food

Multigrain sev puri

Indian street food can be credited to a large extent for putting India on the global map. A huge variety of spicy, tangy, flavourful snacks and small bites is available in every nook and corner of the country. There's something for everyone here. Fried tikkis and samosas for those who like their food greasy, kebabs to whet the craving of rich foods, and chaats for those who like a touch of flavours and spices in every bite. Every city has a repertoire of its own culinary offerings. Mumbai, for instance, is famous for its street foods like vada pao, pani puri and sev puri.





Sev puri is a dynamic mix of sev and an assortment of onions, tomatoes, coriander leaves, diced potatoes and spices like garlic, green chilli and tamarind; served on small, round and crispy papdis. With a topping of sour and sweet chutneys, sev puri turns out to be a heavenly chaat.





Sev puri

In today's times, health has taken over our minds and taste has taken a backseat with concern to our diet. Wouldn't it be great if we can churn out healthy foods without having to compromise on taste? That's exactly what we are going to do here with this recipe of a healthier version of sev puri.





This multigrain sev puri retains the essence of the typical snack but adds up on some nutritious foods like avocado, bean sprouts and cranberries. Avocados are loaded with monounsaturated fatty acids and contain no cholesterol, that's why they are incredibly great for heart health. They are rich in fibre and potassium and have low sodium content, which makes them a super food for diabetes diet.





Avocados help to improve heart health by lowering bad cholesterol





Likewise, sprout beans are an excellent source of proteins that energise and revitalise the body. Proteins, along with fibres, keep the stomach feeling full and help in avoiding binge eating, ultimately leading to weight loss.





The sweet addition of cranberries is also welcomed in the recipe as they are a powerhouse of antioxidants. Antioxidants play a major role in warding off bacterial infections and keeping the body disease-free.





Without further ado, we present to you the easy-to-execute recipe of this unique and healthy snack – Multigrain Sev Puri. Don't forget to try this recipe at home.





Serve this healthy and delectable chaat to your guests and they are sure to be charmed with your culinary creativity and thoughtfulness.







