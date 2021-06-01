Don't just stick to the usual mangoes and watermelons in summer. If you set out to explore the bounty of fruits that this vibrant season has to offer, you'll be spoilt for choice. Those who don't really relish 'too sweet' taste of the popular summer fruits, peaches and apricots and other such fruits can take their place in the fruit basket. Here we are talking about the delicious and immensely healthy peach fruit or 'aroo' as we know it. The hairy and fuzzy fruit opens up to give us soft, mushy flesh inside that always tastes amazing.





Peach is a stone fruit, which brims with a host of health-benefitting properties. Let's take a look at some of the benefits of eating this fruit and why you must include it in your diet.

Health Benefits Of Peach (Aroo):

1. Weight Loss

'Healing Foods' book by DK Publishing House says that "peaches have "phenolic compounds that are known to have anti-obesity and anti-inflammatory properties, which may help metabolic syndrome and keep weight in check.

2. Immunity

Peach is packed with antioxidants like lutein, making it a great food to eat to boost immunity and ward off seasonal illnesses.

3. Blood Pressure

Since peaches are high in potassium and magnesium content, they fight the harmful effects of sodium and help manage high blood pressure.

4. Digestion

Being high in soluble and insoluble fibres, peach is a good option to have during summer when the digestive system takes a hit.

How To Add Peach (Aroo) To Your Diet:

1. Peach, Raspberry And Nuts Smoothie





Start your day with the goodness of the fruit peach along with raspberry, banana, yogurt and some energy-filled nuts. Click here for the recipe.





2. Peach Salad





Make a refreshing salad of peach and creamy walnut cheese balls. Lemon juice adds the much-welcome zing to our summer meal and lettuce leaves give it the right amount of crunch. Click here for the recipe.





3. Peach Cobbler





Fruits are best used as desserts. Turn your peaches into this awesome dessert with the addition of walnuts and flour, topped with a generous amount of butter. Click here for the recipe.





4. Mango And Peach White Iced Tea





For those who just can't do without their daily dose of mangoes in summer, this chilled iced tea made with a terrific combination of mangoes and peaches is perfect. Click here for the recipe.





Enjoy the various health benefits, and even better - good taste - of peaches all this summer.