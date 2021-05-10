Summer is the perfect time of the year to indulge in your favourite fruits. And given the plethora of options that the season offers, it is natural for a few fruits to be ignored in favour of the more popular ones. One such fruit that does not get its due is the Sapota, also known in many parts of the country as "chikoo". But recently, nutritionist Pooja Makhija has made a case for the humble fruit and gave several reasons to include it in your diet. In her Instagram Stories, the expert explained the various benefits of Sapota.





Sharing an image of the fruit, she wrote that Sapota was rich in calcium. Due to this, it helps in promoting bone health. In addition to calcium, it is also a good source of minerals such as magnesium, potassium, zinc, copper, phosphorus, and selenium that help in strengthening the bones. Next on the list of benefits, as per Pooja, is the fact that Sapota is loaded with antioxidants. It is also rich in vitamins A, B, C, and helps to boost the body's immunity.





Seasonal summer fruits are a must-have, including Chikoo or Sapota.

Sapota also offers a "fibre burst", the post said. The dietary fibres in the fruit act as a good deterrent to constipation. In addition to this, it also prevents Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).





Pooja further said that the fruit also played a role in lowering blood pressure. Sapota is rich in magnesium and potassium. While magnesium helps in the normal functioning of blood vessels, potassium helps in regulating blood pressure and circulation. Additionally, it is also rich in iron, and therefore helpful for people battling anaemia.





Pooja also said that the fruit was "great for hair and skin." Given that it is loaded in nutrients and helps to remove toxins from the body, it is no surprise that Sapota helps to keep the hair and skin healthy and moisturised. It also promotes the production of collagen and prevents the growth of deep wrinkles.





"No wonder Sapota is also known as 'happy' food," Pooja wrote, as she concluded the list of benefits.

Chikoo or Sapota offers many health benefits.

If you are looking for a fun way to add Sapota to your diet, you can have it with your breakfast or after a workout in the form of a smoothie. We recommend that you pair it with some dates to give the drink a luxurious consistency. Here is the full recipe.





Tell us how you are going to incorporate this special fruit into your diet.