Summer Diet: How To Make Vitamin C-Rich Summer Fruit Bowl To Beat The Heat

Summer is upon us and it is time to indulge in foods and beverages that are rich in vitamin C. Why, you ask? Mainly because Vitamin C-rich foods and drinks keep you energetic and hydrated during this hot weather. The easiest way to include it in your diet is through summer fruits. Fruits are anyway known to be fortified with almost every nutrient our body needs. So how about preparing yourself super easy and delicious summer fruit bowl that will not only fulfill your daily dose of vitamin C but will also please your taste buds.





Here's a recipe of a summer fruit bowl that has pineapple, raw mango, plums and muskmelon - all of which contribute in fighting the scorching heat and promoting several health benefits.





Why Is It Important To Include Vitamin C-Rich Summer Fruits In Our Diet?

Seasonal fruits are known to boost our immunity so that our body can fight several season-related health diseases. Speaking about summer fruits, they are mostly cool and refreshing and keep our body hydrated and energised. As per to Nutritionist, Nidhi Sawhney, "From combating stroke to healing wounds, vitamin C has several health benefits."

Here's The Recipe For Vitamin C-Rich Summer Fruit Bowl:

Ingredients:

Pineapple- 1 cup (chopped)





Raw mango- half cup (julienne)





Plums- half cup (sliced)





Muskmelon- 1 cup (chopped)





Lemon juice- 2 tablespoon





Sugar- as per taste





Black Salt- as per taste





Red chilli- half to one teaspoon





Method:

Step 1. Take lemon juice, sugar, black salt and red chilli in a cup and mix them well till the sugar dissolves.





Step 2. Add all the fruits in a bowl and pour the lemon juice mix on it.





Step 3. Mix the fruits and lemon juice well till every piece of fruit gets well coated.





A refreshing summer fruits bowl is ready to relish.





Tip: Keep the fruits in refrigerator for some time before preparing this dish. Cool fruit bowl tastes the best during a scorching summer day.





You can easily replace the junk foods with this healthy and tasty summer fruit bowl to satiate the weird time hunger pangs. Happy summer!













