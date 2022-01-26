There is something special about enjoying food in winter. The drop in the temperature outside combined with our constant urge to savour warm treats strengthens our relationship with food. The season also brings us some delightful vegetables such as green peas. They are high in fibre, protein vitamins C and E, zinc, and other antioxidants. So, it becomes of utmost importance that we add peas, or matar, to our meals and give our bodies the much-needed punch of nutrition. We have curated a list of 7 matar recipes through which you can add the vegetable to your daily diet.

Does the word ‘kachori' convince you to believe it's deep-fried? Well, the answer is no. This healthy matar ki kachori is all things nutritious and how. It carries a stuffing of ground peas, ginger and green chillis and is made with sooji instead of all-purpose flour. On top of that, it's steamed and not fried.

Most of us love to relish rice every day. At times, instead of the regular steamed rice, we look at some kind of makeover, depending on our choices and preferences. This delectable matar pulao could be one such dish. It carries the goodness of rice, along with peas and spices.

There's hardly anyone who can refuse a plate full of hot parathas served with dollops of ghee. The Winter gives us chance to have lip-smacking matar ka paratha with some green chutney on the side. Make this flatbread for breakfast and enjoy your winter mornings.

To include matar in your diet, you don't have to prepare elaborate dishes. You can make some simple snacks too with your evening cuppa. For example, matar pattice. Serve it hot with ketchup or green chutney.

This dish is widely popular in Uttar Pradesh. Nimona is a classic and drool-worthy combination of peas, mangauris and tomato. It takes some time to get ready but trust us, it's worth the wait.

Many people like to rely on comfort soups to keep themselves warm in this nippy weather. So, why not make this soup that has peas, mint. Add some chicken stock for that extra flavour, and your delicious, hot and comforting bowl of soup will be ready in no time.





7) Gajar Matar





Carrots and peas both are high on nutrition, and when tossed together with mild spices, you get a dish that's full of flavours. Try it out soon.





Do enjoy the winter with these dishes made with fresh green peas.