Tiramisu is quintessentially Italian but popular globally. The classic no-bake dessert is so easy that even a novice can put it together. Just place layers of mascarpone cream on some coffee-soaked ladyfingers skilfully, and your tiramisu is ready. Done correctly, a classic tiramisu can be unparalled when it comes to taste and texture. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija has given the classic dish a healthy twist. In a post on Instagram, Pooja shared a video for her followers where she's seen making, what she calls, “healthy tiramisu French toast”. Since she uses regular food items available at home, in the caption, Pooja mentions, “Daily essentials with a twist!”





In the video, we can see Pooja relishing the dessert with a smile on her face. But how did she make it? Pooja, first, took an egg in a bowl, added some almond milk, coffee shot and organic stevia. She mixed it well and dipped two slices of brown bread in it. Then she heated the slices on a pan, and added some coconut yogurt with honey on one of the slices. After that, she placed one slice on top of the other, drizzled some coffee and unsweetened cocoa powder and relished it.

Watch the video here:

Have Pooja Makhija's healthy food and snacking ideas got you craving? If yes, head to the kitchen and step up your healthy cooking game.