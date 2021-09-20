Do you often worry about the amount of protein you are consuming on a day-to-day basis? Or in a effort to eat healthy, do you end up lowering your taste thresholds? However, you always don't have to sacrifice taste to eat well and healthy. Do not believe us? Well, then take a look at this Instagram post by nutritionist Pooja Makhija. She shared a healthy recipe of high-protein kebabs. Yes, you read that right! The nutritionist wrote a detailed caption where she busted a few myths and misinformation related to protein intake.

Kebab goes well with green chutney.

Pooja wrote, “More than 70% of Indian mothers believe in myths that protein is difficult to digest, leads to weight gain, is only for 'body-builders and is expensive to procure. Helping you bust that myth and also providing you with easy ways to jump up the intake of this essential macronutrient.”

To make the kebabs, Pooja used the following ingredients:

Soaked chana dal

Garlic

Ginger

Chili

Spices (Chat masala, pepper, hing, salt, cumin powder, turmeric and chili flakes)

Cilantro

Lime juice

Onion

Sesame Seeds

Here's how Pooja made the high-protein kebabs:

First, Pooja took soaked chana dal, ginger, chili and added the whole set of spices into it including chat masala, pepper, hing, salt, cumin powder, turmeric and chili flakes. She mixed it all and turned it into a paste.





In the final stage, she blended cilantro, lime juice, onion and sesame seeds with the paste. She gave it the shape of patties (kebabs) and shallow fried it.





In the caption she wrote, “Use the kebabs as a filler evening snack, a starter at parties, a mid-morning Tiffin box snack or the use as filling for a wrap with lettuce- it's a great yummy protein-rich tasty food.”

Watch the video here:

If Pooja Makhija's yummy and healthy free recipes have left you drooling, head to the kitchen right away and rustle up your own version of the guilt-free dishes