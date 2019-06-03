SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • High Blood Pressure? Here's Why You Should Eat More Of This 'High Fat' Fruit

High Blood Pressure? Here's Why You Should Eat More Of This 'High Fat' Fruit

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: June 03, 2019 18:19 IST

Reddit
High Blood Pressure? Here's Why You Should Eat More Of This 'High Fat' Fruit

Avocados are a good source of potassium and low in sodium

Highlights
  • High blood pressure is a common cardiovascular disorder
  • Avocados are packed with potassium
  • Potassium helps negate the ill-effects of sodium

High blood pressure or hypertension is a condition where the force of blood against the artery walls is abnormally high. It is one of the most common heart ailments afflicting millions around the world. Lack of preventive steps and measures may even lead to a stroke or attack. What you eat also determines your blood pressure levels in a big way. If your BP is on the higher side, you should refrain from eating excessively salty, oily and high-calorie foods as they tend to obstruct blood flow. Eating seasonal fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds may help keep your BP in check. According to experts, avocados may be a good pick for hypertension patients. Avocado, despite its high fat content, has become a nutritional showstopper of sorts in the world of fitness and nutrition. Avocados are known to be heart-friendly as they are filled with omega-3 fatty acids. The seed of the fruit is also helpful in fighting bad cholesterol. It happens to be a good source of antioxidants, which help prevent free radical activity that hampers your immunity and skin health. Being a rich source of fibre, avocados are also helpful in aiding digestion, easing constipation and promoting weight loss.
 

(Also Read: )

Avocados For Hypertension 


Speaking of avocados role in managing hypertension, according to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, avocados are a "good source of potassium and low in sodium. As a result, they can reduce the risk of high blood pressure and stroke. They are also very rich in antioxidants and mono-unsaturated fats, which offer protection from heart disease and stroke."

(Also Read: )

smalt4t

Hypertension: Avocados are filled with omega-3 fatty acids which make it immensely heart-friendly

People who have high blood pressure are often told to monitor their sodium intake. This is because excess sodium hinders the water balance as it exerts extra pressure on blood vessels due to which your blood flow is not as smooth as it is supposed to be. To negate the ill-effects of sodium, one must eat foods rich in potassium. Potassium makes you urinate, which helps expel extra sodium.

(Also Read:)

Avocado is a very versatile fruit. Since the flavour of this pulpy fruit is so mellow, it can mingle with other fruits and veggies and give you a wholesome meal. You can make avocado tea, toss them in salads, use them to make tangy dips, blend them in smoothies or desserts. You can even sneak them in curries and parathas (make sure they are low on oil though).



Here are some fun recipes with avocados you can try at home:
 


Mango, Avocado And Shrimp Salad

Avocado Hummus

Avocado Coconut Curry 



So what are you waiting for? Try these yummy recipes and tell us how you liked it. 
 



Comments

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Blood PressureAvocado
Weight Loss: 7 Reasons Why Walnuts Must Be Included In Diet To Lose Extra Kilos
Weight Loss: 7 Reasons Why Walnuts Must Be Included In Diet To Lose Extra Kilos
#Review: Soul Pantry: Refreshing Approach To Healthy, Hearty And Soulful Food
#Review: Soul Pantry: Refreshing Approach To Healthy, Hearty And Soulful Food

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2019 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 