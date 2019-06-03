High Blood Pressure? Here's Why You Should Eat More Of This 'High Fat' Fruit

Avocados are a good source of potassium and low in sodium

Highlights High blood pressure is a common cardiovascular disorder

Avocados are packed with potassium

Potassium helps negate the ill-effects of sodium

High blood pressure or hypertension is a condition where the force of blood against the artery walls is abnormally high. It is one of the most common heart ailments afflicting millions around the world. Lack of preventive steps and measures may even lead to a stroke or attack. What you eat also determines your blood pressure levels in a big way. If your BP is on the higher side, you should refrain from eating excessively salty, oily and high-calorie foods as they tend to obstruct blood flow. Eating seasonal fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds may help keep your BP in check. According to experts, avocados may be a good pick for hypertension patients. Avocado, despite its high fat content, has become a nutritional showstopper of sorts in the world of fitness and nutrition. Avocados are known to be heart-friendly as they are filled with omega-3 fatty acids. The seed of the fruit is also helpful in fighting bad cholesterol. It happens to be a good source of antioxidants, which help prevent free radical activity that hampers your immunity and skin health. Being a rich source of fibre, avocados are also helpful in aiding digestion, easing constipation and promoting weight loss.







Avocados For Hypertension



Speaking of avocados role in managing hypertension, according to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, avocados are a "good source of potassium and low in sodium. As a result, they can reduce the risk of high blood pressure and stroke. They are also very rich in antioxidants and mono-unsaturated fats, which offer protection from heart disease and stroke."

Hypertension: Avocados are filled with omega-3 fatty acids which make it immensely heart-friendly





People who have high blood pressure are often told to monitor their sodium intake. This is because excess sodium hinders the water balance as it exerts extra pressure on blood vessels due to which your blood flow is not as smooth as it is supposed to be. To negate the ill-effects of sodium, one must eat foods rich in potassium. Potassium makes you urinate, which helps expel extra sodium.





Avocado is a very versatile fruit. Since the flavour of this pulpy fruit is so mellow, it can mingle with other fruits and veggies and give you a wholesome meal. You can make avocado tea, toss them in salads, use them to make tangy dips, blend them in smoothies or desserts. You can even sneak them in curries and parathas (make sure they are low on oil though).











