High Protein Diet: 5 Egg Recipes You Can Prepare In Under 10 Minutes, No Kidding!

Foodies are of many kind; out of these are some who can cook and satisfy their cravings, while some will drool watching all food videos on their Instagram, and think someday they would don that apron, after all. Except that day never arrives, you are often 'too pressed for time' to cook and prefer to order-in instead. Well, we understand. Cooking is not an easy feat after all. But there are ways to simplify the whole drill. You can always start with some easy recipes that require handful of basic ingredients. Take for instance, eggs. They are healthy, yummy and oh-so-versatile! From curries, omelettes to chaat, eggs can be anything you want them to be!





Here Are 5 Egg Recipes You Can Prepare In Under 10 Minutes

1. Omelette In A Mug





No, you do not even need to put a pan on stove for this recipe-it is that easy! Take a mug, throw in an egg, some cheddar cheese, bell pepper and bacon. Put it in a microwave and have it hot.





High Protein Diet:

2. Scrambled Eggs

Creamy and comforting, scrambled eggs are a sensation across globe. The best bit about scrambled eggs is the room it offers for experimentation, throw in some masalas and chillies and you have your desi anda bhurji. Add some sausages or bacon and enjoy your scrambled eggs in English style.





High protein diet:

3. Egg In A Hole





Fried eggs tucked in bread, eggs is a hole is an easy and tidy way to have your eggs in the morning. Spruce it up with herbs and dressing of your choice.





High protein diet:

4. Anda Chaat





Tangy, sweet, sour and so much more, the eclectic mix of boiled eggs, tomato ketchup, tomato chili sauce, tamarind extract, lemon juice, roasted cumin and green chilies, is sure to set off your cravings for more.





High protein diet:

5. Egg And Mozzarella Cheese Sandwich





Take a slice of bread, spread some mayonnaise, scrambled eggs and shredded mozzarella cheese on top, cover with another slice. Put the sandwich in microwave for 30 seconds. Serve hot.





Don't they sound incredibly easy? And you thought cooking is not your cup of tea. You can don that apron and start some cooking now! Let us know which recipe you enjoyed the most in the comments section below. We would also love to see some of your recipes and quirky experiments with eggs.









