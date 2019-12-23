High Protein Diet: 5 Protein-Rich Vegetarian Snacks You Can Enjoy In Winters

Weight loss in this season could be a task

The chilly winds are getting intense by the day; if you have your clothing sorted, you may want to turn your eye towards your diet as well. You cannot eat everything that you had in summer during winter months. Your metabolism tends to take a dip, you are craving titbits all the time and many of us often tend to put on a lot of weight by season end. Eating seasonal foods has been recommended by Ayurveda and many recent studies attest the same. Weight loss in this season could be a task, but if your diet is packed with healthy essentials, you need not worry as much. Make sure you are eating enough protein, which helps keep you full. If you are full, chances of you munching mindlessly reduces. Eating in controlled portions helps in weight loss. You enjoyed a range of snacks in summers, now let the winter veggies, nuts and seeds take the centre-stage.











Here Are Protein-Rich Vegetarian Snacks You Can Enjoy This Season:







1. Beetroot and Paneer salad





The ruby-red beetroot is back and we cannot be happier. The earthy beetroot mixed with crumbly paneer and a whole lot of spices, this medley is a wholesome and delightful affair. Here's the recipe of this vibrant salad.





2. Carrot and Peas

Gajar-matar ki sabzi is one of North India's winter staple preparations. This dry preparation is tossed in olive oil and mild spices. You can totally skip the roti and have it all by itself as a snack. Peas are decent source of plant-based protein; it's a good idea to make the most of it this winter.





3. Mixed sprouts





Why sprout just one legume, when you can sprout a host of them and have a healthy and wholesome snack at your disposal. (Think: Rajma, Moong, kala chana) You can also mix chopped vegetables like onions and tomatoes with these sprouts and munch each time the cravings hit.





4. Nutty Trail-Mix





Nuts and ghee are an intrinsic part of Indian winters, they help keep your body warm and fortified with nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids and protein. Take almonds, flaxseeds, chia seeds and pumpkin seeds - mix it all up and your trail-mix is ready.





5. Paneer momos





You must have seen it on streets, now make them at home and be absolutely sure of the ingredients used. Piping hot dumplings served with spicy red chilli chutney, makes for an incredible winter treat. Instead of using maida for your dumpling, you can use atta or whole wheat flour to make it more weight-loss-friendly.





Try these snacks at home and let us know which ones you liked the best.





















