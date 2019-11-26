High-Protein Diet: Add Spinach To Your Moong Dal And Make It Healthier (Watch Recipe Video)

Highlights Moong dal is one of the most common dals that we regularly make at home.

Moong dal is already a nutrient-rich food, especially in proteins.

Palak will add more proteins, fibre, vitamins and minerals to the dal.

The high-protein content of dal makes it a super-popular food. There are a range of dals (lentils) available – all having different names, different colours and different tastes. But, one thing that is common to all of them is – proteins. All kinds of dal we know of, are extremely rich in this nutrient. Moong dal is one of the most common dals that we regularly make at home. It is light, tasty and blends well with the other foods on our typical Indian thali. For those who are constantly looking to upgrade their meals and make them healthier, here's a great way to transform the plain regular moong dal. Add spinach or palak to it and make moong dal palak.





This recipe video by popular food vlogger, Manjula Jain, shows how to make this delicious, healthy dal easily at home. Moong dal is already a nutrient-rich food. Palak takes up its nutritional value by adding more proteins, vitamins, fibre and minerals like iron, magnesium and potassium. Spinach is also a well-known source of energy that helps rejuvenate the body.





Of course, the secret to making the perfect dal is getting the combination of ingredients and spices right. This recipe video from Manjula Jain's YouTube channel ‘Manjula's Kitchen' will help you make this dal palak accurately. The recipe also includes making ‘chaunk' separately that will be poured over the cooked dal palak. The ‘chaunk' is made of ghee, hing, jeera, red chillies and pepper. This moong dal palak will complement most of your Indian sabzis, and will go perfectly with rice, roti, naan or paratha.

Watch the recipe video of moong dal palak here –

