Dahi Shorba: This Soup Made With Yogurt And Spices Will Soothe Your Soul This Summer

Come summers, and we start hunting for foods that are light on tummy. Yogurt or dahi is a summer staple that has helped us tolerate the scorching heat this weather since forever. And if you identify as a fellow dahi lover as well, this stellar recipe is sure to impress. This Dahi shorba is a summery surprise packed with goodness of yogurt beaten down to a smooth consistency, besan, radish and chillies. The use bold spices like black mustard seeds, hing, cumin seeds, coriander seeds and curry leaves lend a unique richness to the accompaniment, cutting though the earthiness of besan. The delish soup is sure to be a hit among both kids and adults alike.







Dahi shorba is prepared much like a soup and is super easy to make at home, especially if you are pressed for time and the fussy-eater may throw a tantrum anytime soon seeing the same old sabzi from lunch on the dining table.





When you are beating yogurt, add besan and water gradually. You do not want a thick, creamy muddle of besan. Make sure you always keep an eye on the consistency- it should be smooth and all ingredients should be well-mixed. After you reach the desired consistency, add sugar, raddish and salt and simmer on moderate flame. Then throw in the spices, curry leaves, and chillies. Simmer again. And that is pretty much about it! Sounds like a cakewalk, doesn't it?



Here is a step-by-step recipe of how to make Dahi Shorba at home.







