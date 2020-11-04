High-Protein Diet: Prepare This Delicious Mushroom Toast For A Quick And Exotic Meal

Highlights Mushroom is low in calorie and high in protein

Let's admit it - mushroom is one of the most versatile ingredients in a kitchen pantry. It is easily available year-round and can help you prepare a plethora of dishes any time of the day. From a simple matar mushroom to the most exotic mushroom risotto - this food ingredient has a long list of recipes to its credit. And the best part is, most of them can be prepared at home, without much struggle. Alongside its versatility and soft, chewy meat-like texture, what adds on to its popularity is its high nutrient content.





Health Benefits Of Mushroom:

Mushroom is low in calorie and high in protein, and makes for a great inclusion in your weight loss diet. It is also enriched with healthy carbohydrates, iron, vitamin C, D, and B-6 and more. Moreover, the high potassium and low sodium-content of mushroom may help manage diabetes and keep blood pressure level under control. Mushroom is also known to have a good amount of water content.





Here we bring you a simple mushroom-based recipe that will help you put together an exotic, restaurant-style dish at home; that too in less than 30 minutes. It is called mushroom toast. All you need to do is saute the mushroom with some butter, garlic and seasonings and serve on a bread slice with a poached egg.

This mushroom toast makes for an ideal dish during breakfast or for brunch. You must give this recipe a try!





Here's The Step-By-Step Recipe For Mushroom Toast:

Ingredients:

2 cups mushroom, chopped





10-12 garlic, chopped





1 egg





Black pepper, as per taste





Salt, as per taste





Chilli flakes, as per taste





1-2 teaspoon fresh parsley or dried herbs of your choice





1-2 teaspoon butter





1 slice of multi-grain bread





Some grated cheese (optional)





Method:

Step 1. Heat a pan and add butter to it.





Step 2. Add garlic and chilli flakes and saute for some time. Don't burn the garlic.





Step 3. Add mushroom to it and cook till they turn soft and light golden in colour.





Step 4. Add salt, black pepper, dried herbs or chopped fresh parsley and mix.





Step 5. Take another pan and prepare a sunny-side-up poached egg.





Step 6. All you need to do is assemble the meal. Take a slice of bread, add the sauteed mushroom and grated cheese on it. Top it with a poached egg and serve.





Enjoy your meal!





