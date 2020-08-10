Quick And Easy Mushroom Sauce: How To Make And How To Use It

Mushroom sauce is easy to make at home.

Life would be so easy if we had one sauce that could be used in different recipes. Imagine all the time and effort you'll save in looking for different sauce recipes for different kinds of meals; don't even get us started on the pain of remembering all of them. This was good enough reason for us to scout for the solution, which we found pretty easily in our favourite mushrooms. This versatile vegetable is already used to make Indian curries like matar mushroom, soups and continental meals like pasta. The same mushroom can be used to make a simple sauce that can again be used across a range of cuisines to give us wholesome meals.





Mushroom sauce is so easy to make that it sounds almost impossible, but it's not. You can make mushroom sauce in all of 10 minutes, which many other popular sauces can't really boast of. Here's an easy recipe of simple mushroom sauce - go through it and then we'll tell how you can use it in other recipes.





(Also Read: Here's An Easy Sauce Recipe For Noodles, Momos, Fried Rice And Other Asian Meals)





Step-By-Step Mushroom Sauce Recipe:

(Makes 1 medium-sized bowl of sauce)





Ingredients -





12-15 mushroom blobs, roughly chopped

4-5 garlic cloves, minced

Salt to taste

Black pepper powder to taste





Method:





Roast mushroom and garlic in oil till they are cooked. Add salt and black pepper powder. Let the mushrooms cool down and grind them with water to make the mushroom sauce.





(Also Recipe: 7 Best Healthy Sauce Recipes: Beetroot, Aubergine, Apple Sauce & More)





Mushroom sauce can be used for many recipes.





How To Use Mushroom Sauce -

1. Healthy Pasta

Make creamy, juicy pasta without adding cheese and cream. Move over white sauce, red sauce and pink sauce, here comes healthy pasta in mushroom sauce.





2. Sandwich

Ditch mayonnaise and sandwich spreads and coat your breads with this yummy and healthy mushroom sauce. Add any other veggie to your sandwich; your mushroom sauce will complement them all.





3. Chicken Breast, Fish And Other Meats

Juicy chicken breast with a side of sauteed veggies and a creamy sauce to top it all - the perfect dinner we enjoy at restaurants. Now, you can relish the same meal at home with by pairing your chicken, fish, prawns and other meats with mushroom sauce.





4. Pizza

Another Italian wonder that needs a great sauce to uplift its taste. Instead of store-bought pizza sauce, smear your pizza bread with this healthy mushroom sauce.





5. Dip For Snacks And Veggie Sticks

Fried finger snacks or healthy veggie sticks, everything can be paired with mushroom sauce to make for a filling yet delightful small meal.





One sauce - many uses. Make this easy mushroom sauce and enjoy a range of your favourite dishes with it.









