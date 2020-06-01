Make This Mushroom Masala Toast For Quick And Scrummy Evening Snack

What work magic here is the rich medley of flavour and textures.

Ever since we have been put under a nationwide lockdown, we either hear of people complaining how they are missing their "go-to-snacks" and on the other side of the spectrum we have people who are cooking up a storm in the kitchen. Let's admit it, it has been tough keeping those cravings in check; therefore, a lot of people have decided to take charge and rustle up a few dishes themselves. If you have also developed a penchant for cooking in these few days - we have something that will definitely cheer you up.





This mushroom masala toast is ideal for a quick and yummy evening snack. Something that could liven up your daily tea-time with family. It is made with boiled mushrooms tossed in a rustic spice-mix, placed atop a slice of bread garnished with grated cheese and baked until crisp. This freshly toast is a hit among all age groups.





(Also Read: Mushroom Nutrition: Benefits Of Mushrooms And Interesting Ways To Add Them To Your Diet)





If you do not feel like using your oven or microwave, you can roast them in a skillet or non-stick pan as well. Make sure you take it out only once the cheese is melted. But make sure, you serve it piping hot.

With the help of this recipe, you would be able to make six slices. What work magic here is the rich medley of flavour and textures. The spongy mushrooms, the pungent garlic, hot red chilly powder, tangy tomatoes and melt-in your-mouth cheese. These are only a few of the ingredients used to make this toothsome toast. Other ingredients used in making this toast are also very easily available, besides you can always add an omit a few ingredients as per your liking. For example, if you are a little health conscious, you can use brown or multigrain bread slices, and also cut back on cheese. Perhaps swap the refined oil with a healthier alternative too!







Here is the step-by-step recipe of how to make mushroom masala toast at home.





Try this recipe and let us know if you liked it. We would also love to know about all the amazing food that you have been cooking all this while, do not forget to share recipes and pictures in the comments section below. For more delicious recipe, kitchen hacks and trivia, stay tuned.







