This 15-Min Quick Mushroom Soup Is Unbelievably Easy To Make (Find Recipe Inside)

Sore throat, runny nose, fever - all these illnesses make us lose our appetite. Only a warm, soothing bowl of soup can bring some relief. Soup is also a perfect meal for those times when you want to have something light but want to catch up on nutrition too. There are so many kinds of soups you can make at home, but if you want something creamy, mushroom soup is the best pick. However, you also don't' want to put in much effort into making a meal for yourself when you are ill or just tired. So, use this recipe to fix yourself a tasty mushroom soup that can be made in just 15 minutes!





A single serving of mushrooms can offer a sting of nutrients. Mushroom is rich in protein, vitamins like vitamin D, minerals and anti-oxidants. Mushroom is also a low-calorie food, making it great for weight loss diet. Delhi-based nutritionist Dr. Simran Saini highlights the benefits of mushroom - "Mushrooms are good for sound health as they contain many medicinal properties. In fact, some varieties of mushrooms are also used to make medicines in China. A certain kind of mushroom - Ganoderma - is known for its healing ability, as it is rich in minerals like potassium and zinc, which support various bodily functions."





100 gms of mushrooms can give you 3.1 gm of protein







This mushroom soup is not just light and healthy, it also tastes heavenly. All you need is just a handful of commonly-used ingredients, and you can rustle up a comforting bowl of soup in minutes.





Quick Mushroom Soup Recipe:





(Makes 2 medium bowls)





Ingredients -





1 cup mushrooms, chopped





1 tbsp. butter or ghee





Half tbsp. sooji (semolina flour)





Half tbsp. ginger-garlic paste





Salt and black pepper to taste





Method -





Step 1 - Heat butter in a pan. Add ginger-garlic paste and saute till its raw smell goes away.





Step 2 - Add mushrooms, salt and black pepper and saute for 4-5 minutes.





Step 3 - Add sooji and roast it for 1-2 minutes. Turn off the gas.





Step 4 - Let the mushrooms cool down a bit and grind it to make a coarse paste.





Step 5 - Add back the mushroom paste in the pan. Add some water and boil it.





That's it. Your delicious mushroom soup is ready. You can top it with coriander leaves and cream if you want to but the soup will taste great and creamy even without cream. Enjoy a light and hearty meal, and feel better instantly.









