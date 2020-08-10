SEARCH
  High Protein Diet: How To Make Daliya Idli For Weight-Loss-Friendly Breakfast

High Protein Diet: How To Make Daliya Idli For Weight-Loss-Friendly Breakfast

Protein is also called the building block of life. It helps build muscle, the more muscle you have, the less room there is for fat to accumulate. Protein also keeps you full, leaving untimely cravings at bay.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: August 10, 2020

If you happen to be a vegetarian, there are many delicious sources of plant-based protein you can have

It has been emphasised often enough that breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day. It helps kick-start your metabolism, feeding your body with wholesome and nutritious food right in the morning. It also helps prevent unwanted, unnecessary noshing later and save those unwanted kilos as well. If you are still not taking your breakfast seriously, skipping it occasionally or stuffing yourself with all kinds of junk early in the morning- it is perhaps time for some intervention.  

A healthy breakfast is ideally a balanced combination of good quality protein, fats and carbohydrates. Protein is also called the building block of life. It helps build muscle, the more muscle you have, the less room there is for fat to accumulate. Protein also keeps you full, leaving untimely cravings at bay.

If you happen to be a vegetarian, there are many delicious sources of plant-based protein you can add to your diet as well. Daliya is one fine example. Daliya or bulgar wheat is usually made like porridge in many Indian households, but you would be surprised by its versatility once you start experimenting. Take, for instance, this daliya idli. It is not only ridiculously easy to prepare but also super yummy. It is ideal for a lazy Sunday brunch and goes best with sambhar or chutney.

How To Make Daliya Idli 

Ingredients: 

  • 1 cup daliya 
  • 2 cups sour curd 
  • Salt to taste 
  • 3 tbsp grated carrots 

Method: 

  1. Dry roast the daliya until it changes colour. Keep it aside, let it cool 
  2. In a mixer, add daliya, dahi, salt and blend until fine paste. 
  3. Keep it aside for 30-40 minutes to ferment. 
  4. Once they are fermented, take the mixture in a bowl, add some grated carrots. Mix it well. 
  5. Grease your idli trays and add the batter in each mould carefully. 
  6. Let it steam for 10 minutes or until cooked. 



Try this instant recipe at home and let us know how you like it in the comments section below. 


 

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

