Indian Cooking Tips: Make Achaari Aloo Paratha To Try Something Different For Breakfast

We all grew up eating hot aloo prathas for breakfast. People of all age groups love this simple desi Indian meal. But if you want to try something different next time you crave for aloo paratha, try this achaari aloo paratha. This is the usual aloo stuffed paratha with the addition of a spicy achaari masala that gives it a whole new dimension. Follow the recipe given here and you'll get fluffy, soft and loaded aloo paratha like never before. Serve it with curd or have as is, your family will definitely love it.



The recipe of this achaari paratha was shared by food vlogger Reshu on her Facebook page 'Cooking With Reshu'. She explained the whole recipe in few simple steps that you'll be able to follow easily at home. The highlight of this aloo paratha is the achaari masala powder, the recipe of which is also shown in there.





Here's the complete recipe of achaari aloo paratha:



Step 1 - Knead dough with whole wheat flour mixed with salt. Gradually add water and remember to make soft dough. Cover and keep aside.



Step 2 - Make achaari masala powder by grinding together whole coriander seeds, whole fennel seeds, whole cumin seeds and mustard seeds.



Step 3 - Now, make the stuffing for the paratha. Mash boiled potatoes with the help of a fork. Add salt, red chilli powder, garam masala, grated ginger, chopped green chilli and chopped coriander leaves. Also add prepared achaari masala powder and mix well.



Step 4 - Pound the dough lightly again. Divide the dough into smaller parts and make stuffed paratha on tawa by cooking on both the sides with ghee or oil till golden brown.



Watch the complete recipe video of achaari aloo paratha here:





