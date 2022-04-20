Standing in the kitchen for long hours in this weather is dreadful. All we need are quick recipes and methods to make our favourite meals in no time. Here we have a recipe for the popular combo of idli and sambhar that you can make quickly while ensuring not to compromise with taste. The delicious South Indian meal will be ready so easily that you'll keep making it again and again, only with this recipe. We have some really good tips for you to make this a success. Want to know more? Keep reading.





The recipe video was shared on YouTube channel; 'Cook With Parul' and it instantly impresses us. In this recipe, idli is made with poha and sooji, so the process of fermentation is not required.

Quick Idli Sambhar Recipe I How To Make One Pot Idli Sambhar Combo:

Take one cup poha and grind it to a coarse powder. Add one cup sooji and one cup curd. Add some water and mix to make a semi-thick batter. Then make filling for idli. Saute mustard seeds, some urad dal and chana dal, and also curry leaves. Add veggies of your choice, like capsicum, green chillies and carrots and saute for just 1-2 minutes Add salt and mix well. Turn down the stove. Add the veggie mixture and some coriander leaves to the idli batter.





Now take a kadhai to make sambhar. Saute mustard seeds, methi dana, jeera, hing, red chillies and curry leaves. Add onions and veggies of your choice. Saute the veggies, and then add tomatoes and salt. Then also add turmeric powder, coriander powder, red chilli powder and sambhar masala. Add boiled arhar dal and add plain water and some imly water. Let it boil once and cover it.





Now add fruit salt to the idli batter and some water. Pour the batter in greased idli moulds. Now the trick is to place the idli plate in the kadhai in which sambhar is cooking. You have to make sure the plate doesn't touch the sambhar so you can either use multi-purpose kadhai with idli plate set or place a stand and then keep the idli plate. Your sambhar and idli will cook in the same pot, at the same time.





Genius, isn't it?





Watch the complete recipe video here:





