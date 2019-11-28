SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Dhaba-Style Rajma Masala At Home 

Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Dhaba-Style Rajma Masala At Home 

If you also look for rajma masala in every dhaba you visit on your road trip, we have a recipe that could help you imitate something similar in the comforts of your home

Edited by Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: November 28, 2019 16:52 IST

Reddit
Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Dhaba-Style Rajma Masala At Home 

This rajma masala recipe is sure to strike a chord with everyone

Highlights
  • Rajma chawal has an wide fan base in India
  • Rajma masala is our go-to dish at every Dhaba
  • This recipe is a feisty mix of masalas and rajma

Mention rajma chawal and you are sure to find one enthusiast in the room, who will drop everything to explain how the dish is a perfect blend of everything. Rajma chawal is indulgent, comforting and ever-so delectable. If you too, like us, count yourself as one of the loyal fans, we have a recipe for you that is sure to impress. If you also look for rajma masala in every dhaba you visit on your road trip, we have a recipe that could help you imitate something similar in the comforts of your home. This rajma masala recipe posted on the NDTV Food's YouTube Channel is one feisty mix of all things hot, spicy and tantalising.

(Also Read: )

If you cannot take so much heat, you can always tone down the spice quotient of the dish.  To make this recipe, you would need kidney beans, bay leaf, black cardamom, cinnamon, green cardamoms, cloves, cumin seeds, chopped onions, ginger, garlic, turmeric, salt, coriander powder, cumin powder, red chilli powder, tomatoes, coriander leaves, garam masala and curd. You can pair this curry with rice, roti or naan. This rajma masala recipe is sure to strike a chord with everyone.

You can monitor the oil used in the gravy. Ditch the rice and just have rajma for dinner; it may help boost your protein intake. Protein consumption is crucial for weight loss.

Here's the recipe of rajma masala posted on NDTV Food's YouTube channel. Let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.
 

(Also Read: )



Comments

(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  RajmaDhabaIndian Cooking Hacks
Watch: Try This Winter-Special Makke Ki Roti Recipe At Home
Watch: Try This Winter-Special Makke Ki Roti Recipe At Home
Sunflower Seeds: 6 Reasons How These Seeds May Help Boost Your Health
Sunflower Seeds: 6 Reasons How These Seeds May Help Boost Your Health

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2019 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 