Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Dhaba-Style Rajma Masala At Home 

Mention rajma chawal and you are sure to find one enthusiast in the room, who will drop everything to explain how the dish is a perfect blend of everything. Rajma chawal is indulgent, comforting and ever-so delectable. If you too, like us, count yourself as one of the loyal fans, we have a recipe for you that is sure to impress. If you also look for rajma masala in every dhaba you visit on your road trip, we have a recipe that could help you imitate something similar in the comforts of your home. This rajma masala recipe posted on the NDTV Food's YouTube Channel is one feisty mix of all things hot, spicy and tantalising.





If you cannot take so much heat, you can always tone down the spice quotient of the dish. To make this recipe, you would need kidney beans, bay leaf, black cardamom, cinnamon, green cardamoms, cloves, cumin seeds, chopped onions, ginger, garlic, turmeric, salt, coriander powder, cumin powder, red chilli powder, tomatoes, coriander leaves, garam masala and curd. You can pair this curry with rice, roti or naan. This rajma masala recipe is sure to strike a chord with everyone.

You can monitor the oil used in the gravy. Ditch the rice and just have rajma for dinner; it may help boost your protein intake. Protein consumption is crucial for weight loss.





Here's the recipe of rajma masala posted on NDTV Food's YouTube channel. Let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.







