Recipe Video: Make Easy Gujarati Sev Tamatar Ki Sabzi In Just 10 Minutes

Sev tamatar ki sabzi is a quick and easy Gujarati recipe that will not take more than 10 minutes to prepare at home.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: November 28, 2019 11:14 IST

Gujarati food: This sev tamatar ki sabzi is quite a popular dish.

Highlights
  • Sev tamatar ki sabzi is a quick and easy Gujarati recipe.
  • It will not take more than 10 minutes to prepare this sabzi at home.
  • Sev tamatar ki sabzi is also called sev tameta nu shaak in Gujarati.

Gujarati food is popular across the country for its innumerable vegetarian offerings including some really flavourful delicacies. Some of them have come to be known as the cuisine's signature dishes. One of them is sev tamatar ki sabzi. This is must-try sabzi, especially if you in Gujarat, to experience the mesmerising flavours that are its own. And, if you are unable to visit the state, you can still experience the authentic flavours of this dish in the comfort of your home. Sev tamatar ki sabzi is a quick and easy Gujarati recipe that will not take more than 10 minutes to prepare at home.

Spicy, tangy and sweet – the three distinct flavours come together to make this sev ki sabzi a decadent treat that people from any state would love. This recipe video is shared by food vlogger Alpa Modi on her YouTube channel ‘Something's Cooking With Alpa'. Tomato curry is made by cooking chopped tomatoes with a myriad of spices like mustard seeds, garlic, coriander and cumin powder along with Kashmiri red chili powder. Jaggery is added to lend in a dash of natural sweetness, and the liberal smattering of crunchy sev rounds off the dish.

Sev is a popular crispy snack made of gram flour or chickpea flour. You can mostly find it in the form of crunchy garnish in snacks like tikki, bhelpuri, dahi bhalla and aloo chaat. We all like the finishing it gives to our dish; and it does the same job perfectly in this sev tamatar ki sabzi, also called sev tameta nu shaak in Gujarati.

Watch the recipe video of sev tamatar ki sabzi here -

(Also Read: See How To Make Gujarati Papad Ki Sabzi At Home)



Tags:  Gujarati FoodSevRecipe Video
