High-Protein Diet: How To Make Quick Oats Masala Omelette At Home

Protein plays a crucial role in sustainable weight management.

There must be a reason why the world is gushing over oats. The breakfast staple is a treasure trove of health benefits. Oats are a good source of plant-based protein. Enriched with fibre, they are also a healthy choice for diabetics. To yield maximum benefits from oats, you must prepare them right; thankfully, there's a range of dishes you can prepare using this superfood. From porridge, upma, to idli, oats can liven up your breakfast table and how! If you are still not convinced of its versatility, we have a recipe that is sure to make you a fan too.





Oats are of many kinds; for example, rolled oats, steel-cut oats et al. They are packed with protein. Protein plays a crucial role in sustainable weight management. It helps fill you up. If you feel full, you are much less likely to binge into anything that comes your way; hence, you would be more mindful of what you include in your plate. This way you would refrain from fattening foods and lose weight faster and also sustain it. Protein also helps check cravings by playing a key role in regulating hunger hormone ghrelin. It is said breakfast is the most important meal of the day; it helps kick-start your metabolism. Consuming protein early in the day may help prevent cravings that usually follow soon.

The moment you think breakfast, you are bound to picture a nice and fluffy omelette? Eggs are dubbed as the best bio-available source of protein, which means our body finds it incredibly easy to assimilate protein. An omelette is an excellent way to add protein to your diet, but there are ways in which you can up your protein-intake further. This oats masala omelette is an ideal blend of health and flavours. Here's how you can make it at home.





Ingredients:

2 eggs





2 tablespoon of milk





3 tablespoon full of oatmeal powder





½ teaspoon of red chilli powder





1/teaspoon of pepper





1 teaspoon of salt





2 tablespoon chopped onions





1 tablespoon grated carrot





1 tablespoon of chopped tomatoes





1/2 tablespoon chopped green chillies











Recipe:

1. In a bowl, break an egg and beat it together with oats, milk, red chilli powder, onion, carrots, tomatoes and green chillies, salt and pepper.





2. Whisk it well until you get a smooth batter.





3. In a pan, take butter or oil as required.





4. Now pour the eggy batter on top.





5. Let it cook for 3-4 minutes. Then turn over.





6. Once both the sides are cooked, take the omelette out on a plate. Serve with a garnish of coriander.











Sounds delicious? How about trying it at home!? Send us your views in the comments section below.



















(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



