High-Protein Diet: Make This Protein-Rich Egg And Tuna Salad For Keto Diet

Here is a protein-rich, low-carb salad that is delicious and healthy at the same time.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: October 15, 2019 11:38 IST

This protein-rich salad is perfect for keto diet

Eggs are a great source of proteins and that's why they are also a popular food in a keto diet.  Keto diet recommends consuming more proteins and fats and less of carbohydrates. With these nutritional parameters in sight, the first meal idea that comes to the mind is salad. So, here is a protein-rich, low-carb salad that is delicious and healthy at the same time. Eggs are mixed with tuna fish, lettuce leaves, green bell pepper and spring onions – all super healthy foods!

This healthy salad is made delicious with a creamy mayonnaise dressing that is pretty easy to make. It is basically made of chopped cabbage and fried, crispy bacon chips. Horse radish sauce amplifies the unique flavour of this mayo salad dressing. You should know that mayonnaise is extremely high in fats. But, since we are on a keto diet, it is a great addition to our nutritional salad.

We found this interesting recipe of egg and tuna salad on Headbanger's Kitchen, a YouTube channel of a popular food vlogger Sahil Makhija. Watch the recipe video right here and do make this keto salad for lunch or dinner on your keto diet for weight loss.

High-protein Egg And Tuna Keto Salad Recipe Video –

(Also Read: Quick And Easy High-Protein Egg Salad Sandwich)



Comments

