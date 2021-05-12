The coronavirus pandemic has cut a swathe through our lives. Since the onset of the disease last year, we have had to transform the way we worked. Work-from-home became the new normal. Over time, this ad hoc setup also led to irregular eating, with many of us having gained a few kilos while staying indoors. However, with exercise and the right kind of diet, you can lose those extra kilos and get a lean look. For starters, go for meals that are low in calories but high on nutrition. meals but high content of proteins.

Here we have for you 5 recipes that can be made in no time and are nutritious as well.

1. Scrambled Eggs





This is by far one of the quickest and healthiest options to stay fit. With just pepper, milk, eggs, and butter, you can get your snack ready. Check out the recipe here.





2. Paneer Besan Chilla





This can be a great substitute to the usual breakfast menus like stuffed parathas. The traditional menu is made with gram flour and grated paneer. Click here for the recipe.





(Also Read: 5 Classic High-Protein Indian Recipes You Should Try Today)

3. Sprouts Chaat





Don't have time to cook anything? Just rustle up this nutritious bowl of rajma, moong dal and kaala chana. Drizzle some lime juice to it for flavour. Here's the complete recipe.





4. Green Peas Upma





Green peas upma is a delicious option for those who are on a weight-loss diet. Green peas add to the protein content, making it a nutritious choice. Click here for the recipe.





5. Oats Idli





Oats idli is an apt combination of less calories and more proteins. It is not only tasty but also satiates hunger instantly. Click here for the recipe.





(Also Read: This 4-Ingredient Protein Shake May Help Burn Those Extra Kilos)

These Idlis can satiate hunger while being low on calories.

So, before you dig your head into the laptop again, make sure you try some of these recipes for a healthy body.