High Protein Diet: This Cake Is Not Only Yummy But Also High On Protein And Nutrients, See Recipe

Highlights Indulging in desserts once in a while may not be a bad idea

You can give your desserts a healthy makeover

Protein helps induce satiety which prevents cravings

If you are dieting, we are sure you must have heard or read about how desserts can derail all your effort to lose weight, how you must resist yourself from all temptations and keep yourself away from all things sugary and decadent. While a part of all these advises is true, sugar can be weight-inducing but to say that all desserts are bad and must be canned at once, is not a correct way to approach sustainable weight loss. One must need to understand that weight loss cannot be achieved overnight or in a span of few days, it is a gradual process and a rather strenuous one at that. Therefore, it is a good idea to treat yourself with delicious incentives once in a while. It helps keep you motivated towards your goal. Additionally, you can always give your desserts a healthy makeover. Do away with sugar and use natural healthier alternatives; swap refined flour with something more fibrous and high in protein. There are so many way you can make your dessert one of your healthiest meals of the day. Take for instance- this pumpkin oats cake by chef Purva Vivek Sawant, it is not only yummy but also high on protein and nutrients.





Weight Loss: What Makes Pumpkin Oat Cake An Ideal Addition To Your Diet:

1. High on Protein





Oats is an incredible source of plant-based protein and fibre. Protein takes a while to digest, it also helps keep you full for long and control cravings. If you are satiated, you would crave less. And if you crave less, you are less likely to binge on something sweet.

2. No Refined Sugar





This cake uses no refined sugar; instead the sweetness in cake is derived by peeled and grated pumpkin, nutmeg and healthy jaggery. Sugar is loaded with empty calories. Your body needs only a certain amount of calories for energy and functioning. When you take something high in calories, your body tends to store the extra calories as fat.





3. No Refined Flour





Refined flour or maida is often deprived of fibre. Fibre helps keep your heart healthy and also plays a crucial role in weight management. It takes the longest to digest, hence, keeps you full for a longer spell. In this recipe, you would need wheat flour or atta and semolina or sooji for the healthy cake batter.





4. Healthy Grease





Instead of butter, the cake sues clarified butter or ghee that has slightly low quantum of saturated fats as compared to butter. It is low on sodium. It also does not impact your cholesterol level as badly as butter and is loaded with many nutrients





Desi ghee is a powerhouse of nutrition.







5. High on Nuts and Fruits





If you are on a weight loss diet, your dietician must have advised you to snack on nuts and fruits. They are packed with a range of antioxidants, minerals and vitamins. This recipe uses almond flex and delectable cherries for additional flavour.





Make this guilt-free protein-rich cake for yourself and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.







