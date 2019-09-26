This Easy-To-Make Paneer Steak Could Be A Healthy Addition To Your Protein-Rich Dinner

Protein also helps regulate hunger hormone ghrelin to a great extent

Highlights Protein is a crucial component for weight loss

Protein helps regulate hunger hormone ghrelin

Paneer is a super versatile ingredient

Whether or not you are into fitness, you may be privy to the role of protein in facilitating weight loss and fitness. If not, we'll tell you why fitness enthusiasts are on a constant look-out for good quality protein sources. Protein helps induce a feeling of satiety as it takes a while to digest. If you feel full, you are much less likely to eat anything that comes your way. You will keep yourself away from fried and fattening foods, and this way, you may speed up your weight loss process. Protein, thus, is of immense help if you are vying for a sustainable weight loss. Protein also helps regulate hunger hormone ghrelin to a great extent, which checks cravings.





Paneer Nutrition:

Think protein, and you are bound to think of meat, fish, and eggs. They are indeed dense in high-quality protein, but there are plenty of ways in which you could obtain good amounts of protein without going for the usual non-vegetarian sources. Our humble paneer or cottage cheese is an exceptional source of protein, too. Did you know 100 grams of paneer contains about 22-23 grams of protein? Additionally, paneer is also low in carbohydrates. Many studies have found links between low-carb diet and weight loss. A low-carb dinner especially is said to be one of the ideal strategies for weight loss. Paneer is replete with calcium and potassium as well.





(Also Read: 11 Best Paneer Recipes | Easy Paneer Recipes | Popular Cottage Cheese Recipes)

Our humble paneer or cottage cheese is an exceptional source of protein

Recipe Of Paneer Steak:

You can make a bevy of dishes using just a cube of paneer, and perhaps that's why it is one of our most favourite kitchen ingredients. You can use paneer for sandwich fillings, add them to curries or pulaos or make pakodas and cutlets. Guess what? You can use cottage cheese to make healthy and wholesome steak too! Yes, you heard us. Not any meat stake, but a paneer steak recipe. Made with the goodness of crumbled cottage cheese, coriander leaves, chillies, cheese and tomatoes, this steak could make for an ideal addition to your high-protein diet. The recipe also uses some slices of bread; it is recommended that you use brown bread instead of white as it is relatively higher in fibre content. The steak is baked; hence, it helps save you a few calories too.





(Also Read: Paneer Nutrition: Calories, Protein, Fat And Carbs; Here's All You Need To Know)





So don your apron and start cooking. We'd love to know what you think about it.









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



