Weight Loss: Try This Fibre-Rich Quinoa And Strawberry Pancake For A Power-Packed Breakfast

Healthy Quinoa Pancake For Breakfast

Highlights Here is a recipe of pancakes made of a super healthy food - quinoa

Quinoa is gluten-free and also loads up on many other nutrients

This pancake also contains strawberries, another healthful fruit

Breakfast is the only meal of the day that demands energising and nutritious foods to kick-start the day on a high note. A filling, healthful morning meal keeps the body active the whole day. There are a number of options for breakfast meals you can make. From Indian meals like paratha and poha to continental meals like sandwiches and pancakes, we have many options to choose from to make our first meal of the day interesting every time. Pancakes are everyone's favourite. Kids, especially, love the small, soft roti-like sweet cakes, dipped in honey or maple syrup. Pancakes are conventionally made of refined all-purpose flour, which is great in taste but doesn't really do anything for health. That's the reason, why mothers hesitate to make this delicious treat regularly for their kids.





Quinoa pancake





Here is a recipe of pancakes made of a super healthy food - quinoa. Quinoa has fast caught the eye of health buffs for its numerous nutritive properties. Not only it is gluten-free, it also loads up on many other nutrients.

Teeming with proteins, this food fuels up the body with energy and that's why it is great to be consumed in the morning.

It is anti-inflammatory in nature and contains heart-friendly oleic acid and alpha-linolenic acid, which promote the growth of good cholesterol.

It is packed with fibres, which boost digestion system and help in breaking down of food faster. This, in turn, speeds up the metabolism rate and helps in weight loss.

Quinoa is known to contain many antioxidant compounds that protect the body from infection-causing free radicals.

Quinoa is gluten-free and packed with proteins





If you fear that pancakes made of quinoa will not taste as good and may make you lose your appetite, we will give you another reason to go ahead with this recipe. This pancake also includes strawberry, which will enhance the flavour of this dish to a new level. Strawberries are again full of essential vitamins and minerals and will only amp up the healthfulness of this meal.





See the recipe of Quinoa And Strawberry Pancakes here.





See the recipe of Quinoa And Strawberry Pancakes here.










